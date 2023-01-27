English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2023Budget 2023
    Register Now : Nifty Banker 3.0 | India's First Retail Index Traders Online Conference.
    you are here: HomeNewsTrendsSports

    Watch: Tearful Sania Mirza bids goodbye to Grand Slam journey

    Sania Mirza will retire from all tennis next month, at the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championship.

    Curated by : Moneycontrol News
    January 27, 2023 / 10:55 AM IST
    Sania Mirza, 36, is a six-time Grand Slam champion.

    Sania Mirza, 36, is a six-time Grand Slam champion.

    Indian tennis star Sania Mirza bid an emotional goodbye to her Grand Slam career in Melbourne on Friday, remembering how she launched her journey in the exact same place 18 years ago.

    Sania Mirza and her playing partner Rohan Bopanna lost the Australian Open mixed-doubles final on January 27 to Luisa Stefani and Rafael Matos of Brazil.

    At the post-match presentation ceremony, Mirza said she couldn't think of a better arena to conclude her Grand Slam journey.

    "My professional career started in Melbourne in 2005, when I played Serena Williams in the third round here as an 18-year-old," Mirza, 36, said. " I have had the privilege to come back here again and win some tournaments and play some great finals. Thank you so much for making me feel at home here."