Alex Roca Campillo: Meet first man to complete a marathon with 76 per cent disability

A 32-year-old man became the first person in the world to complete a marathon with 76 per cent disability. Alex Roca Campillo, who suffers from cerebral palsy, finished the Zurich Marathon of Catalonia with a time of 5:50:51 last weekend.

In a Twitter video on Monday, Campillo can be seen sprinting in the marathon and going past the finish line. The video also shows a crowd cheering him on as he made his way to the finish line.

HE HECHO HISTORIAPrimera persona del MUNDO con un 76% de discapacidad que ha logrado terminar una MARATÓN: 42, 195 KmEsto ha sido posible gracias a TODO mi equipo. Gracias a TODOS los que habéis estado animando, NO TENGO PALABRASpic.twitter.com/XjnQtDmKFN— Alex Roca Campillo (@alexroca91) March 19, 2023

Campillo's cerebral palsy was caused by cerebral herpes which the athlete contracted when he was six months old. Campillo has reduced mobility on the left side of his body and speak using sign language.

Before the race, Campillo had told Spanish daily El Mundo that any limit is set by one's self and with resilience and willpower, one can achieve anything.

“The limit is up to you, and if you want to achieve an objective, whatever difficulties you have, with attitude, willpower, perseverance and resilience, you can achieve everything you propose. And if you do not achieve it, you will have given everything and must feel gratified," he said.

Campillo was accompanied by his brother Victor and interpreter Valentí Sanjuan on the course. The duo have also been with Campillo during the course of his training period.

Campillo has participated in many endurance challenges including five triathlons. In 2019, he became the first person with cerebral palsy to complete the Garmin's Titan Desert race.

