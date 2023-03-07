Indian man completes 'World's Toughest Marathon'. He ran 350 km in 102 hours

"This was one of the toughest marathons in the world," Sukant Singh Suki said in a video uploaded on YouTube which shows him heroically finishing the marathon. (Screengrab from YouTube video)

Sukant Singh Suki, 33, recently ran 350 kilometres in 102 hours and 27 minutes to complete the toughest marathon in the world -- Delirious West, Australia. It took place between February 8 to February 12.

"This was one of the toughest marathons in the world," Suki said in a video uploaded on YouTube which shows him heroically finishing the marathon. People standing at the finish line can be heard cheering for the man. "It is a mind game, at times you give up," the man said. "The biggest challenge for me was 4 nights without sleep, your brain stops working. I remember I was struggling so badly on days 2, 3, and 4. But the volunteers present at the event, helped me to complete this challenge."

Suki, who has been living in Australia since 2016, said that he had attempted the marathon in 2020 but was disqualified at 204 km. He went on to train a lot over the last six months. "I was one of the last four persons to finish the challenge, but I managed to finish it."

"The Delirious WEST 100 & 200 Miler will have you crying," states the marathon's official website. "It will have you elated, will test your resolve and strengthen your abilities. And the one thing we promise – it will grow your soul."

It added, "170 or 340 kilometres of jaw-dropping ocean cliffs, relentless dunes, skyscraper high forests, treetop walks, racing for the shuttle buses, jet ski rides, squeaky clean beaches and all along the world famous Bibbulmun Track between Northcliffe and Albany."

Read more: Ladakh sets Guinness record for highest frozen lake half-marathon at 13,862 feet