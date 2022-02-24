English
    Women's Cricket World Cup | Teams allowed to play with 9 members only if squad is affected by COVID-19

    The Women's World Cup will be played from March 4-April 3 in New Zealand. The organization has taken other measures as well to ensure the tournament can continue as normally as possible.

    Moneycontrol News
    February 24, 2022 / 08:01 PM IST
    Teams at this year's ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2022 (WCWC) will be allowed to play with as less as 9 members if their squad is affected by the COVID-19, the International Cricket Council (ICC) announced on February 24.

    "If it becomes necessary, we would allow a team to field nine players as an exception for this environment and if they had female substitutes from within their management team, we would enable two substitutes to play, non-batting, non-bowling, but to enable a game to take place", said ICC Head of Events Chris Tetley at a media interaction in Christchurch.

    The Women's World Cup will be played between March 4 and April 3 in New Zealand. The organization has taken other measures as well to ensure the tournament can continue as normally as possible.

    Teams are allowed to bring additional travelling reserves so that players can be replaced on a temporary basis if the need arises due to any player contracting COVID-19.

    "We'll be as flexible as possible if the need arises to ultimately fulfill our objective which is to get the games on, get a credible World Cup played and a world champion at the end of it all", Tetley said.

    Tetley also mentioned that this season would see unlimited super overs to decided tied matches.

    With regards to fans attending the matches, as New Zealand is currently under red restrictions, WCWC  CEO Andrea Nelson said that they are operating in pods of 100 and taking it week-by-week, with the ticketing system.

    "Unfortunately, at some venues, we will have to cancel existing ticket holders and obviously, that's not something we want to do and we're working really hard to see how many people we can get into the stadium and maximise interest in the World Cup", said Nelson

    Strict measures like isolating before interacting with any team have also been put in place to avoid the spread of the virus.

    Nelson added, "We have put measures in place such as charter flights domestically, exclusive hotel floors, and an environment where if you are interacting with the team, you need to isolate for a period of time before you enter in. That hopefully keeps the team environment as safe as possible and then we'll focus on once inside our stadiums keeping the public safe".
    #cricket #ICC Women's World Cup 2022 #International Cricket Council (ICC) #Sports #Womens World cup
