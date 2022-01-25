MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • HDFC
  • Future Of Mobility
  • PwC_India
  • Life Insurance Made Simple - Season2
  • Hitachi Social Innovation
  • Inestmentor
  • Score Dekha Kya
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • Autodesk
  • Finq
  • Mirae
  • India Inc On the Move
  • Finity
  • Masters Of Change
  • Masterclass for The Thoughtful Investor
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Are you 45+? Planning for retirement? We have just the right webinar for you - Planning for Retirement with Life Insurance on 27-Jan, 3pm. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsSports

When Lucknow Super Giants owner Sanjiv Goenka was told by numerologist that 'Supergiants’ won't work

This time, however, with the space between "Super" and "Giants", fans are eager to see if the Lucknow Super Giants lives up to the expectations when IPL kicks off on April 2, 2022.

Ankita Sengupta
January 25, 2022 / 03:46 PM IST
Although team owner Sanjiv Goenka had clarified that he did not consult the numerologist often, the name of his first team

Although team owner Sanjiv Goenka had clarified that he did not consult the numerologist often, the name of his first team "Rising Pune Supergiants" was eventually changed to "Rising Pune Supergiant".


When RPSG Group Chairman Sanjiv Goenka revealed the name of his IPL team on Monday, it left fans surprised.

Most were taken aback because the name "Lucknow Super Giants" was too similar to the previous team owned by the group in 2016 "Rising Pune Supergiants". This, despite a competition to suggest a name in which Goenka admitted that "lakhs and lakhs" of people had participated, disappointed several fans.

Interestingly, in an interview to Moneycontrol in 2021, Goenka had said that he was told by a numerologist that the name "Supergiants" won't work in his favour.  “A numerologist from Varanasi told me last year, ‘Yeh ‘Supergiants’ chalega nahi (The name Supergiants won’t work for you)’,” Goenka had said.

Although he clarified that he did not consult the Varanasi man often, the name of his first team "Rising Pune Supergiants" was eventually changed to "Rising Pune Supergiant".

Close

Related stories

In the same year, speaking to Rediff about the name change, Goenka said, "Last year, someone told us you must remove 's', otherwise you won't perform well and we didn't perform well. Obviously, that's not the reason for not performing well, but it didn't hurt us to remove the 's'."

Read more: From 'Giant hugs' to 'Super welcome': How other IPL teams welcomed Lucknow Super Giants

In its first year, Rising Pune Supergiants finished seventh at the points table in IPL 2016. Following it's name change, the then Rising Pune Supergiant made it to the finals in 2017 but lost to Mumbai Indians by one run. It was the team's last IPL game.

The team was brought in along with Gujarat Lions as two-season replacements for Chennai Super Kings and Rajasthan Royals, who were suspended due to their involvement in illegal betting by their respective owners.  

This time, however, with the space between "Super" and "Giants", fans are eager to see if the Lucknow Super Giants lives up to the expectations when IPL kicks off on April 2, 2022.
Ankita Sengupta
Tags: #IPL #IPL 2022 #Lucknow Super Giants #Rising Pune SUpergiant #RPSG Group #Sanjiv Goenka
first published: Jan 25, 2022 03:38 pm

Must Listen

Why is now the right time to invest in US markets?

Why is now the right time to invest in US markets?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.