Virat Kohli skipping South Africa ODIs 'substantiates speculation of rift' with Rohit Sharma: Mohammad Azharuddin

Rohit Sharma, India's Test vice-captain, was on Monday ruled out of the entire three-match Test series against South Africa this month due to a hamstring injury he suffered while training. Sharma, who was already appointed T20 International captain, has also replaced Virat Kohli as one-day international (ODI) captain.

Meanwhile, Kohli, who remains India’s Test captain, has reportedly opted out of India’s three-match one-day international series against South Africa.

According to a report in The Times of India, Kohli has informed the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) that he could take a break in early January and dates of the ODI series clashes with his daughter’s first birthday.

This effectively means that the two cricketing stars won’t be playing together in either the Test matches or the ODIs during India’s tour of South Africa, thus further fuelling speculation of a rift between them.

Former cricketer Mohammad Azharuddin said the scenario “substantiates speculation about the rift”, adding that Kohli’s timing of a break could have been better.

“Virat Kohli has informed that he's not available for the ODI series & Rohit Sharma is unavailable fr d upcoming test. There is no harm in takin a break but d timing has to be better. This just substantiates speculation abt d rift. Neither wil be giving up d other form of cricket,” Azharuddin tweeted.



Kohli missing the Australia series for the birth of his child understandable. Kohli missing the South Africa series on a whim is not understandable. If you cannot treat your place in India's test XI as premium then questions arise

— Abhishek Singhvi (@DrAMSinghvi) December 14, 2021

Congress leader Abhishek Manu Singhi tweeted, "Kohli missing the Australia series for the birth of his child understandable. Kohli missing the South Africa series on a whim is not understandable. If you cannot treat your place in India's test XI as premium then questions arise."

Cricketer Priyank Panchal will be Rohit Sharma’s replacement opener in the Test series. The cricket board has not announced a stand-in vice-captain but it is expected that KL Rahul is the front-runner for being Kohli's deputy during the Tests. Other contenders could be Rishabh Pant and Ravichandran Ashwin, considering that Ajinkya Rahane has been removed from the role with his place in the eleven not being assured.