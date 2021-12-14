MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Life Insurance Made Simple - Season2
  • Hitachi Energy
  • Score Dekha Kya
  • Investmentor
  • Masters Of Change
  • Hitachi Social Innovation
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • Managing Diabetes With Ayurveda
  • Autodesk
  • Finq
  • Mirae
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
  • Sustainability 100+
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Access insightful & curated financial content with Moneycontrol PRO at just Re. 1/- per day. Use code PRO365.
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsSports

Virat Kohli skipping South Africa ODIs 'substantiates speculation of rift' with Rohit Sharma: Mohammad Azharuddin

This effectively means that Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma won’t be playing together in either the Test matches or the ODIs during India’s tour of South Africa, thus further fuelling speculation of a rift between them.

Moneycontrol News
December 14, 2021 / 04:01 PM IST
Rohit Sharma, who was already appointed T20 International captain, has also replaced Virat Kohli as one-day international (ODI) captain.

Rohit Sharma, who was already appointed T20 International captain, has also replaced Virat Kohli as one-day international (ODI) captain.


Rohit Sharma, India's Test vice-captain, was on Monday ruled out of the entire three-match Test series against South Africa this month due to a hamstring injury he suffered while training. Sharma, who was already appointed T20 International captain, has also replaced Virat Kohli as one-day international (ODI) captain.

Meanwhile, Kohli, who remains India’s Test captain, has reportedly opted out of India’s three-match one-day international series against South Africa.

According to a report in The Times of India, Kohli has informed the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) that he could take a break in early January and dates of the ODI series clashes with his daughter’s first birthday.

This effectively means that the two cricketing stars won’t be playing together in either the Test matches or the ODIs during India’s tour of South Africa, thus further fuelling speculation of a rift between them.

Former cricketer Mohammad Azharuddin said the scenario “substantiates speculation about the rift”, adding that Kohli’s timing of a break could have been better.

Close

Related stories

“Virat Kohli has informed that he's not available for the ODI series & Rohit Sharma is unavailable fr d upcoming test. There is no harm in takin a break but d timing has to be better. This just substantiates speculation abt d rift. Neither wil be giving up d other form of cricket,” Azharuddin tweeted.

Congress leader Abhishek Manu Singhi tweeted, "Kohli missing the Australia series for the birth of his child understandable. Kohli missing the South Africa series on a whim is not understandable. If you cannot treat your place in India's test XI as premium then questions arise."

Cricketer Priyank Panchal will be Rohit Sharma’s replacement opener in the Test series. The cricket board has not announced a stand-in vice-captain but it is expected that KL Rahul is the front-runner for being Kohli's deputy during the Tests. Other contenders could be Rishabh Pant and Ravichandran Ashwin, considering that Ajinkya Rahane has been removed from the role with his place in the eleven not being assured.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Mohammad Azharuddin #Rohit Sharma #South Africa ODIs #Virat Kohli
first published: Dec 14, 2021 03:01 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | How should mutual fund investors handle stock market volatility

Simply Save | How should mutual fund investors handle stock market volatility

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.