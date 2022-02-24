English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    UPCOMING EVENT:Attend Traders Carnival Live, 6 days 15 sessions. Early bird offer ending soon. Rs.999/- exclusive for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers. Register now!
    you are here: HomeNewsTrendsSports

    UEFA to discuss moving Champions League final from Russia

    The Champions League final, the showcase match in European club football, was set to be held at Zenit St Petersburg's stadium on May 28 – an event that would have normally drawn thousands of fans from across the continent.

    Reuters
    February 24, 2022 / 05:49 PM IST

    UEFA is set to decide on February 25 on whether to move this year's Champions League final from St Petersburg in the wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

    UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin has called an extraordinary meeting of the Executive Committee on Friday morning, Europe's soccer governing body said.

    The announcement came after a group of European lawmakers wrote to UEFA on Thursday, asking it to change the venue and to stop considering Russian cities for international football competitions.

    The Champions League final, the showcase match in European club football, was set to be held at Zenit St Petersburg's stadium on May 28 – an event that would have normally drawn thousands of fans from across the continent.

    The stadium is known as the Gazprom Stadium after a sponsorship deal with Russia's state energy company which also sponsors UEFA's Champions League and the UEFA's Euro 2024 national team competition.

    Close

    Related stories

    "Following the evolution of the situation between Russia and Ukraine in the last 24 hours, the UEFA President has decided to call an extraordinary meeting of the Executive Committee for Friday 25 February at 10:00 CET, in order to evaluate the situation and take all necessary decisions," UEFA said in a statement.

    Zenit St Petersburg are in action in the Europa League on Thursday, playing in Spain against Real Betis and UEFA said that game will not be impacted.

    "UEFA can confirm that all tonight's games will be played as scheduled," the organisation said.
    Reuters
    Tags: #Russia #soccer #Sports #UEFA #Ukraine
    first published: Feb 24, 2022 05:49 pm

    MORE FROM LIC

    View all
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.