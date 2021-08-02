Tokyo Olympics 2021 India vs Australia Women's hockey quarter-final Live: India reaches semi-finals with 1-0 win

August 02, 2021 / 08:48 AM IST

Tokyo Olympics 2021 Live News | Day 10 | Aug 02: As we head into Day 10 at the Tokyo Olympics 2021, it is China that leads the medal tally with 24 golds. The Chinese have won 24 golds, 14 silver and 13 bronze, with a total of 61 medals. Five of their golds have come from weightlifting, in which four were won in the men’s category and one in the women’s category. They have also been dominant in diving with four golds and three golds each in swimming and shooting as well. With some more medals to be awarded in Badminton and Table Tennis, this number could increase. Catch the full report here.