August 02, 2021 / 10:06 AM IST

Tokyo Olympics 2021 India vs Australia Women's hockey quarter-final Live: India reaches semi-finals with 1-0 win

India's Kamalpreet Kaur will be in action in the Women's Discus Throw final later in the day.

Tokyo Olympics 2021 Live | Day 10 | Aug 02: India have a busy day in Tokyo. After Mirabai Chanu’s silver and rel=nofollow>Lovlina Borgohain’s medal guaranteeing win in boxing, all eyes will be on the women’s hockey quarter-final as India take on Australia. You can get the full schedule of the Indian contingent here. China meanwhile led the medal tally at the end of Day 9.

  • August 02, 2021 / 10:06 AM IST

    Tokyo Olympics 2021 Live News | Day 10 | Aug 02: India are through to the semi-finals of women's hockey. Gurjit Kaur scored the lone goal of the match as India beat Australia in the women's quarter-finals. India had to save several penalty corners in the closing moments of the match as Australia pressed high up the pitch. 

  • August 02, 2021 / 09:09 AM IST

    Tokyo Olympics 2021 Live News | Day 10 | Aug 02After a slew of terrible penalty corners throughout the tournament, India score against Australia courtesy of a penalty corner. Gurjit Kaur's drag and flick goes through a bunch of legs and finds itself int he back of the net. India lead 1-0. 

  • August 02, 2021 / 08:54 AM IST

    Tokyo Olympics 2021 Live News | Day 10 | Aug 02: Jasmine Camacho-Quinn scripts history for Puerto Rico. 

  • August 02, 2021 / 08:53 AM IST

    Tokyo Olympics 2021 Live News | Day 10 | Aug 02Greek long jumper Miltiadis Tentoglou stunned Cuba's Juan Miguel Echevarria to win gold in the men's long jump final held in the Olympic stadium. Miltidias was switching ranks in the first few rounds and even missed a few attempts, but it was on round 6 where he leaped his best at 8.41m enough to take down the Cuban star to second place. Echevarria couldn't make his final jump due to injury. Echevarria's teammate Maykel Masso, who also got injured in the early rounds, picked up bronze after registering 8.21m in his second attempt.

  • August 02, 2021 / 08:51 AM IST
  • August 02, 2021 / 08:48 AM IST

    Tokyo Olympics 2021 Live News | Day 10 | Aug 02As we head into Day 10 at the Tokyo Olympics 2021, it is China that leads the medal tally with 24 golds. The Chinese have won 24 golds, 14 silver and 13 bronze, with a total of 61 medals. Five of their golds have come from weightlifting, in which four were won in the men’s category and one in the women’s category. They have also been dominant in diving with four golds and three golds each in swimming and shooting as well. With some more medals to be awarded in Badminton and Table Tennis, this number could increase. Catch the full report here.

  • August 02, 2021 / 08:45 AM IST

    Tokyo Olympics 2021 Live News | Day 10 | Aug 02India's women are currently in action against Australia in the women's hockey quarter-finals. As the first quarter draws to a close, both sides are level on scores. Here is the full schedule of the Indian contingent today

  • August 02, 2021 / 08:42 AM IST

    Tokyo Olympics 2021 Live News | Day 10 | Aug 02: Hello and welcome to Day 10 at the Tokyo Olympics. India's women take on the mighty Australia in the quarter-finals of hockey. Kamalpreet Kaur will also be in action later in the day in the women's discus throw. Stay tuned to this space for all the live updates and news as it happens.

