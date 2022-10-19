English
    T20 World Cup 2022: Will 'Spirit of the Game' cost Scotland a Super-12 spot?

    Scotland lost despite a competitive 176/5 total against Ireland, which rode on Curtis Campher's devastating 72. But the biggest mistake it made had nothing to do with the quality of its bowling.

    Amrit Ramakrishnan
    October 19, 2022 / 04:14 PM IST
    Scotland cricket team

    Ireland scored a crucial win in the first round of the T20 World Cup after beating Ireland by six wickets, with an over to spare. Curtis Campher was devastating with the bat as he hit the Scots to all parts of the ground in his explosive unbeaten knock of 72* (32) that contained seven fours and two sixes.

    However, Scotland would rue the crucial mistake it made in the ninth over of Ireland's chase. Slow left-arm orthodox spinner Mark Watt aborted his delivery to symbolically warm Campher for stepping out of the non-striker's end too early. That move proved to be costly as Campher had only scored one run then as he went on to smash Scotland's bowlers to take his side home.

    Watt's hesitation to clip the non-striker's bails to dismiss Campher is down to the 'Spirit of the Game' debate that's been raging in cricket over the past few weeks. This supposed 'moral obligation' to avoid the misplaced stigma associated with running out the non-striker that could come back to haunt Scotland.

    A win today would have all but guaranteed a place for it in the Super 12s but alas it will need a big win against a much-fancied Zimbabwe in the final game of the group stage, and other results to go its way.

    Also Read: Mathew Wade let off despite flagrant violation

    'Spirit of the Game'

    There is a huge debate surrounding the issue of running out the non-striker amongst players and fans alike. While the legality has never been in question, the cricketing world is split down the middle regarding the morality of the dismissal.

    In recent games, bowlers have chosen not to run out the erring non-striker during matches that have smaller stakes. Deepak Chahar did not take the bail off during the bilateral series against South Africa when batsman Tristan Stubbs took a few liberties against him.

    It remains to be seen if teams would be lenient towards the erring batsmen when the Super 12 starts.
