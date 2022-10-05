English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Open App
    you are here: HomeNewsTrendsSports

    Deepak Chahar plays by the rules and 'spirit of the game'

    Deepak Chahar kept the rules vs. spirit of the game debate alive when he almost ran out the South African non-striker.

    Amrit Ramakrishnan
    October 05, 2022 / 10:27 AM IST
    Deepak Chahar is in the reckoning for the T20 World Cup next month. (Image credit: Twitter)

    Deepak Chahar is in the reckoning for the T20 World Cup next month. (Image credit: Twitter)


    Indian pacer Deepak Chahar displayed his game awareness on Tuesday, at the Holkar Stadium, when he clocked Tristan Stubbs taking liberties at the non-striker's end.

    India may have lost the third T20 against South Africa, in Indore, but it may have gained a very self-aware bowler in Deepak Chahar.

     

     

    In the 16th over of the first innings, when the visitors were going hammer and tongs against the Men in Blue, batsman Tristan Stubbs started backing up even before Chahar could complete the ball.

    The Indian star, who is in the reckoning for the T20 World Cup next month, was alert to the 'transgression' and paused before completing his action. While he was well within his rights to disturb the stumps, he played in the 'spirit of the game' by not doing so. Instead, he gave a gentle warning to the erring Stubbs and broke into a cheeky smile.

     

    Captain Rohit Sharma also found the funny side of the incident, what with the whole cricketing world furiously debating the veracity of the dismissal.

    'Mankading', as the dismissal is unfairly known, has been the talk of the cricketing world for the past few weeks when Indian women's team bowler Deepti Sharma executed a run-out in the non-striker end.

    Sharma ran out Charlie Dean in the third ODI at Lord's after the English batter jumped the gun one too many times in that match. That dismissal, which ended the match in India's favour, sparked outrage amongst English fans. British fans, journalists, and even cricketers took to social media to vent their anger toward Deepti Sharma. Sharma even had to deal with troll comments and abuse from social media commentators.

     

    However, the MCC had put out a statement after that match stating that the dismissal is still legal and the only way batters can insure themselves is to stay in the crease until the ball has been delivered.

    Looks like the saying "if you don't want a speeding ticket, drive within the speed limit!" holds very true in this scenario.

    Amrit Ramakrishnan
    Tags: #Deepak Chahar #India vs South Africa 2022 #Tristan Stubbs
    first published: Oct 5, 2022 09:29 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.