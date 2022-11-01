English
    T20 World Cup 2022: Is the India vs Bangladesh game under rain threat?

    T20 World Cup: The Men in Blue take on Bangladesh in its fourth match of Group 2 at the Adelaide Oval. But is the match under the threat of a washout?

    Amrit Ramakrishnan
    November 01, 2022 / 11:33 AM IST
    Adelaide Oval, located in Adelaide, South Australia, has hosted cricket matches for over 150 years. This sports ground has a capacity of 53,500. (Image credit: adelaideoval/Facebook)

    India's journey at the T20 World Cup has moved onto the Adelaide Oval. The Men in Blue touched down at the airport in fairly good spirits, as they prepared for the crucial game against Bangladesh on Wednesday.

    At this T20 World Cup, rain has played a big part in pretty much every single game with as many as five matches affected by the weather. There have been three complete washouts without a single ball being bowled, one no-result, and one game where England lost by the DLS method after the clouds opened up during its chase of Ireland's target.

    Will rain affect India's game against Bangladesh on Wednesday?

    Well-known journalist Boria Majumdar shared a short clip of Adelaide's city centre, which is swamped with heavy rain and cold winds. The Met Office website shows that rain will continue to hit Adelaide until around 7 p.m., which rules out any chance of India having a practice session.

    The weather is expected to improve marginally on game day as the Met Office forecasts a precipitation percentage of around 20 per cent during the playing hours of the match. The match between India and Bangladesh starts at 6:30 p.m., local time.

    While a washout is highly unlikely, both teams would be preparing for any eventuality, especially during the match by keeping an eye on the DLS par scores every over.

    India vs Bangladesh

    India takes on Bangladesh with both teams coming into the game with contrasting results. The Men in Blue were outplayed by a brilliant South African side, who won the game by 5 wickets. Meanwhile, Bangladesh is on the back of a thrilling last-ball win against Zimbabwe, which puts it in the race for a semifinal berth.

    Both teams are on 4 points after 3 matches, with India sitting in second thanks to a superior NRR of +0.844 to Bangladesh's -1.533.
    Amrit Ramakrishnan
    Tags: #India vs Bangladesh #India vs Bangladesh rain #T20 World Cup #T20 World Cup 2022
    first published: Nov 1, 2022 11:33 am
