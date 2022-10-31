English
    Fan takes video of Virat Kohli’s hotel room, cricketer appalled by ‘absolute invasion of privacy’

    The Indian batsman shared a post on his Instagram account of a video that a fan allegedly took in his hotel room while he was away.

    Amrit Ramakrishnan
    October 31, 2022 / 11:39 AM IST

    A fan breached Virat Kohli's hotel room in Sydney's Crown hotel and captured his brief visit in a video.

    Kohli shared a video on his Instagram account that shows the fan checking out the batsman's room. The video shows Kohli's footwear, caps, clothes, cricketing kit, India jersey, and more.

    Kohli captioned his post with: "I understand that fans get very happy and excited seeing their favourite players and get excited to meet them and I’ve always appreciated that. But this video here is appalling and it’s made me feel very paranoid about my privacy."

    "If I cannot have privacy in my own hotel room, then where can I really expect any personal space at all?? he added. "I’m NOT okay with this kind of fanaticism and absolute invasion of privacy. Please respect people’s privacy and not treat them as a commodity for entertainment."

     







    Many commenters were unsurprisingly appalled by the security breach, with David Warner posting his comment that tagged the Crown hotel's Instagram account.

    "This is ridiculous, totally unacceptable," Warner said.

    Virat Kohli's brother Vikas described the incident as "alarming".

    "This is really very unprofessional," he said. "Where is the security and privacy of the guest?"

    India next plays Bangladesh on Wednesday, November 2, at the Adelaide Oval.

    The Crown hotel has not yet responded to Virat's video or Warner's comment.
    first published: Oct 31, 2022 11:30 am
