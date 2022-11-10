English
    T20 World Cup 2022 India vs England: Mohammed Shami's embarrassing fielding gifts Jos Buttler four runs

    T20 World Cup 2022: While the headline you just read above doesn't seem out of the ordinary, Shami's huge gaffe in the 9th over was anything but that.

    Amrit Ramakrishnan
    November 10, 2022 / 04:39 PM IST
    T20 World Cup: Mohammed Shami threw it across to Bhuvneshwar Kumar for a relay throw back to Rishabh Pant.

    Jos Buttler ran four runs in the second ball of the 9th over during England's chase of India's target. After scooping Hardik Pandya towards fine leg, England's captain was jogging for an easy two when Mohammad Shami did what he did!

    In an attempt to protect his shoulder, Shami didn't throw the ball back to the keeper as was expected. He instead threw it across to Bhuvneshwar Kumar for a relay throw back to Rishabh Pant. However, Shami misjudged the throw as the ball sailed over Kumar's head that saw captain Rohit Sharma fuming at his fast-bowler.

    Buttler and opening partner Alex Hales happily accepted Shami's gift, as they ran two more runs to complete an easy 'boundary'. Pandya and the rest of the team were not impressed with Shami, especially since the last thing India needs is to give England freebies.

    In contrast to how the Men in Blue approached the powerplay, and the first 10 overs, Buttler and Hales were rampant as the duo took full advantage of the new ball and the fielding restrictions. Hales was especially brutal, dealing only in sixes, as England raced to 62/0 in the first six overs, an d 100/0 at the half way mark.
