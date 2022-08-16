English
    Shahbaz Ahmed gets maiden India call-up, replaces injured Washington

    The 27-year-old Shahbaz has been rewarded for his stellar performance in the 2022 IPL season, where he turned out for Royal Challengers Bangalore.

    Moneycontrol News
    August 16, 2022 / 02:07 PM IST
    All-rounder Shahbaz Ahmed on Tuesday received his maiden India call-up as he replaced an injured Washington Sundar for the three-match ODI series against Zimbabwe starting this week.

    The 27-year-old Shahbaz has been rewarded for his stellar performance in the 2022 IPL season, where he turned out for Royal Challengers Bangalore.

    The Bengal left-arm spinner collected 219 runs and four wickets in 16 matches, leaving a mark. The Southpaw has a batting average of 41.64 and a bowling average of 19.47 from 18 first class games.

    "The All-India Senior Selection Committee named Shahbaz Ahmed as the replacement for Washington Sundar for the three-match ODI series against Zimbabwe," the BCCI said in a statement.

    Washington had injured his shoulder while playing a County game in England, ruling him out of the Zimbabwe tour.

    India are scheduled to play three ODIs starting here on Thursday.

    (With PTI inputs)
    Moneycontrol News
    first published: Aug 16, 2022 02:10 pm
