    Porsche breaks off talks with Red Bull on possible Formula One entry

    "The two companies have now jointly come to the conclusion that these talks will no longer be continued," Porsche AG said in a statement.

    Reuters
    September 09, 2022 / 02:24 PM IST
    F1 Formula One (REUTERS/Albert Gea - RC1EBC68F940)

    Porsche said on Friday it and Red Bull were terminating talks about the possibility of Porsche's entry into Formula One.

    Volkswagen's former chief Herbert Diess said in May that Porsche and Audi would join Formula One, which has so far been dominated by the carmaker's German rival Mercedes-Benz.

    Media reports had suggested long-standing talks between Porsche and Red Bull were stalling due to a gap between how much control the Volkswagen-owned marque wanted and what Red Bull was prepared to give.

    Red Bull principal Christian Horner ruled out a Porsche takeover last Friday and said any partnership would have to be on the Formula One team's terms.

    Volkswagen-owned Audi announced in August it will build an engine in Germany and enter in 2026 with an existing team, likely to be Sauber, and the sport has been waiting for Porsche's move.
