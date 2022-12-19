JioCinema’s Hype Mode scored big during the FIFA World Cup

France's Theo Hernandez, left, shoots to score his side's opening goal during the World Cup semifinal soccer match between France and Morocco at the Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor, Qatar. (Image: AP)

The JioCinema app was the exclusive Indian streaming partner for the FIFA World Cup, 2022. The streaming service introduced several new features to enhance the viewing experience, and the best of those was the ‘Hype Mode’.

Hype Mode was a one-of-a-kind feature on the streaming app that allowed users to view the game from various camera perspectives, get key information about the two competing teams, and even had a 10-second skip and rewind option, similar to what we see on Netflix.



Although watching on TV in parallel but this hype mode on mobile is simply amazing @JioCinema#ArgentinaVsFrance#WorldCuppic.twitter.com/2Ixq0c1QIC

— BeardedDragon (@yashasva) December 18, 2022

The Hype Mode offered quick insights into player statistics and other information. Users enjoyed the ability to toggle between different camera perspectives. Several JioCinema users took to Twitter to share their experience with the Hype Mode.



What a team goal by @HNS_CFF .. and the the equalizer.... @FRMFOFFICIEL ... and this #HypeMode by @JioCinema is actually a fun thing!!! pic.twitter.com/ENlxQt0PIk — Tottology | Toshal (@Tottology) December 17, 2022





Jiocinema deserves an unsung hero award. Got countless Indians a taste of this beautiful sport for free.

First to bring Hype Mode that helps understand the game for beginners and nerds equally. That's the highest form of charity in education.

10/10 experience, take a bow December 19, 2022





Big Thanks to you @JioCinema for a fantastic World Cup experience..

World Class Streaming. Finest #4k experience. Great Visuals..#HypeMode.. #MultipleAngles.. #Statistics..

All with No Nonsense Pop-ups

No Overwhelming Adds

No Add-on Subscription#ThanksJiocinema#JioCinema

— Prithvi Singh G (@Prithvi_Singh_G) December 18, 2022

For Android TVs, JioCinema featured a multi-cam toggle that used the remote's navigation buttons.

These unique features contributed to the platform’s tremendous success during the FIFA World Cup, with 110 million football fans using the app to catch the beautiful game in play.

