IPL 2022: Twitter hails MS Dhoni after stunning 50* at Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders match

IPL 2022: MS Dhoni scored a stunning half century at the Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders match. (Image: @IPL/Twitter)

The Chennai Super Kings, reigning IPL champions, were on a sticky wicket for most part of the tournament’s inaugural game today against Kolkata Knight Riders who opted to bowl after winning the toss.

CSK batsmen were struggling to reach 100 runs after losing several key wickets in Robin Uthappa and Ruturaj Gaikwad, who took home the Orange Cap last year for scoring most runs.

The atmosphere was gloomy for CSK fans when Shivam Dube (3 runs) was returning to the pavilion, until Mahendra Singh Dhoni walked on to the pitch. The score was 61 for 5 from 10.5 overs. A standing ovation and roaring ‘Dhoni, Dhoni’ chants followed as the former CSK and India captain stood formidably on the pitch. He had to hit those boundaries and get those runs. And he did.

“Thala is back” flashed on the screen as Dhoni hit boundary after boundary and hit a half century off 38 balls. He hit 7 fours and a six. His partnership with new captain Ravindra Jadeja helped CSK power to 131 for 5. Dhoni finished in style at a magnificent 50, not out, his 28th T20 half-century.

Twitter was elated.

“MS Dhoni has scored 24 runs in last 8 balls - Thala is back,” tweeted one user.



That was brilliant inning from Dhoni. Not easy not playing thru out the year and produce the inning like this!

— Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) March 26, 2022



The entry of MS Dhoni - Legend. pic.twitter.com/vFrLl0eBNc

— Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) March 26, 2022



MS Dhoni, at the age of 40, has hit more fours for CSK today.

— Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) March 26, 2022



MS Dhoni even at the age of 40 carries hopes of CSK. That is something about the man, what a legend of the game!

— Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) March 26, 2022



A boundary after 48 balls for CSK and it has come from the bat of MS Dhoni. pic.twitter.com/V2MmRpGT1W

— Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) March 26, 2022



Wankhede gave standing ovation to MS Dhoni and erupts with 'Dhoni Dhoni' chants.

— Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) March 26, 2022

Former India cricketer Wasim Jaffer tweeted:Another one from Jaffer:Former India cricketers Harbhajan Singh and Irfan Pathan were all praises for Dhoni. Chennai Super Kings tweeted:Here are some more reactions:

Kolkata Knight Riders will have to score 132 runs to win the match, the first of the season. The two teams had faced each other in the finals last year where CSK emerged the winner and clinched their fourth IPL title.