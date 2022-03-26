English
    IPL 2022: Twitter hails MS Dhoni after stunning 50* at Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders match

    IPL 2022: “Thala is back” flashed on the screen as MS Dhoni hit boundary after boundary and hit a half century off 38 balls for Chennai Super Kings.

    Moneycontrol News
    March 26, 2022 / 09:56 PM IST
    IPL 2022: MS Dhoni scored a stunning half century at the Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders match. (Image: @IPL/Twitter)

    The Chennai Super Kings, reigning IPL champions, were on a sticky wicket for most part of the tournament’s inaugural game today against Kolkata Knight Riders who opted to bowl after winning the toss.

    CSK batsmen were struggling to reach 100 runs after losing several key wickets in Robin Uthappa and Ruturaj Gaikwad, who took home the Orange Cap last year for scoring most runs.

    The atmosphere was gloomy for CSK fans when Shivam Dube (3 runs) was returning to the pavilion, until Mahendra Singh Dhoni walked on to the pitch. The score was 61 for 5 from 10.5 overs. A standing ovation and roaring ‘Dhoni, Dhoni’ chants followed as the former CSK and India captain stood formidably on the pitch. He had to hit those boundaries and get those runs. And he did.

    “Thala is back” flashed on the screen as Dhoni hit boundary after boundary and hit a half century off 38 balls. He hit 7 fours and a six. His partnership with new captain Ravindra Jadeja helped CSK power to 131 for 5. Dhoni finished in style at a magnificent 50, not out, his 28th T20 half-century.

    Twitter was elated.

    “MS Dhoni has scored 24 runs in last 8 balls - Thala is back,” tweeted one user.

    Former India cricketer Wasim Jaffer tweeted:

    Another one from Jaffer:

    Former India cricketers Harbhajan Singh and Irfan Pathan were all praises for Dhoni.


    Chennai Super Kings tweeted:

    Here are some more reactions:





    Kolkata Knight Riders will have to score 132 runs to win the match, the first of the season. The two teams had faced each other in the finals last year where CSK emerged the winner and clinched their fourth IPL title.

    All matches this IPL season will be played in Pune and Mumbai due to Covid restrictions and there will be limited audience allowed at stadiums. The 10 teams, up from eight, will play a total of 70 league games over the next two months.
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Chennai Super Kings #IPL 2022 #Kolkata Knight riders #MS Dhoni
    first published: Mar 26, 2022 09:44 pm
