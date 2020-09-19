IPL 2020: Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings live score and commentary

The Mumbai Indians (MI) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) are facing off in the blockbuster inaugural match of the 2020 Indian Premier League (IPL). The most successful franchises in IPL history start off this year's edition with a mouthwatering encounter, each seeking to break their own jinxes.

CSK has won the toss and chosen to chase, relying on Captain Cool Mahendra Singh Dhoni's finishing prowess. MI is batting first with its traditional bravado, with Rohit Sharma to anchor the top of the lineup. Stay tuned as we bring you the live updates right here.

Read: IPL 2020 | MI vs CSK: Fantasy team picks for the match