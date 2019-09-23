App
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsSports
Last Updated : Sep 23, 2019 01:55 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

India to experience first NBA basketball match next week: Trump at ‘Howdy, Modi!’ event

The NBA sides Sacramento Kings and Indiana Pacers will play two pre-season games on October 4 and 5 in front of students under the Reliance Foundation Jr NBA programme.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

India will soon have access to another world class American product -- National Basketball Association (NBA) basketball --  US President Donald Trump announced on September 22.

Trump, who was speaking at the NRG stadium to over 50,000 Indian-Americans, said that America is committed to ensure Indians have access to the finest goods in the world, products stamped with the beautiful phrase 'Make in USA'.

"And very soon, India will have access to another world class American product - NBA basketball. Wow, sounds good. Next week, thousands of people will gather in Mumbai to watch the first-ever, NBA basketball game in India," Trump said.

"Am I invited Mr Prime Minister? I may come, be careful, I may come," he said laughingly as PM Modi laughed.

Earlier this month, the NBA said 3,000 students from over 70 schools will be extended invitations for the first-ever NBA game in India to be played in Mumbai in October.

The NBA sides Sacramento Kings and Indiana Pacers will play two pre-season games on October 4 and 5 in front of students under the Reliance Foundation Jr NBA programme.

The NBA India Games will mark the first games that teams from a North American sports league will play in India.

Prime Minister Modi and President Trump on Sunday addressed the mega 'Howdy, Modi' event here.

The event has been organised by Indian-Americans in Texas for Prime Minister Modi.

This is for the first time that the leaders of the two largest democracies of the world were addressing a joint mega rally in the US.

NBA has Indian connections.

Vivek Ranadive --an Indian-American businessman-- is the co-owner of Sacramento Kings.

Gursimran "Sim" Bhullar-- a Canadian professional basketball player-- is the first player of Indian origin to play a NBA match when he represented Sacramento Kings in 2015. Since then, Satnam Singh has made history by becoming the first Indian player to be selected in the NBA Draft, as he was chosen by the Dallas Mavericks in the second round of the NBA Draft.

(With inputs from PTI)

First Published on Sep 23, 2019 01:41 pm

tags #Donald Trump #NBA #Sports

