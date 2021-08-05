MARKET NEWS

Tokyo Olympics | Men's hockey: India beats Germany 5-4 to clinch bronze medal, ends a four-decade wait

Tokyo Olympics 2020: India defeated Germany 5-3 to clinch the bronze medal, their first in more than 40 years.

Moneycontrol News
August 05, 2021 / 08:55 AM IST
India's Gurjant Singh (9), center, is congratulated by teammate Gurjant Singh, left, after scoring a goal as Germany's Martin Dominik Haner (6) looks on during the men's field hockey bronze medal match at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics on August 5, 2021 (Image: AP Photo/John Locher)

The Indian men's hockey team bagged the bronze medal at the Tokyo Olympics after defeating Germany in the third place match on August 5.

India defeated Germany 5-4 to clinch the Olympic medal. This is India's first hockey medal in more than 40 years.

Harmanpreet Singh, Hardik Singh, Simranjeet Singh and Rupinder Pal Singh scored for India.

Follow LIVE updates of the Tokyo Olympics here

India is the most successful team in men's field hockey competition at the Summer Olympic Games with record eight gold medals (1928, 1932, 1936, 1948, 1952, 1956, 1964 and 1980), one silver medal (1960) and now three bronze medals (1968, 1972 and 2021).



"Excellent display of Hockey skills by the Indian team at the #Olympics today. Congratulations to Team India for winning the Bronze Medal in Hockey. This wonderful victory will inspire our youth to play and excel in this amazing sport," Union Minister Rajnath Singh tweeted shortly after the win.

The Australian men's team will take on Belgium in the gold medal later on August 5.

The Indian women's hockey team will play their bronze medal match against Great Britain on August 6.

(This is a developing story. Please check back for updates)

Follow Moneycontrol's full coverage of the Tokyo Olympics here
Tags: #2020 Tokyo Olympics #hockey #India #Sports
first published: Aug 5, 2021 08:47 am





