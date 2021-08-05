MARKET NEWS

August 05, 2021 / 09:14 AM IST

Tokyo Olympics 2020 Live | Day 13 | August 05: India win historic bronze in hockey, Vinesh Phogat loses in quarters

India have ended a four-decade wait for a medal in hockey and they pull off a spectacular victory to win a bronze in Men's Hockey.

India win bronze in Hockey: It took 41 years, and it came in the most emphatic manner. India win bronze in a nine-goal thriller as they beat Germany 5-4. India were down 1-3 in the second quarter before India scored four consecutive goals to go 5-3 ahead. Germany pulled one back in the last quarter, but India were not be denied their piece of glory in the end. A historic moment

for Indian hockey.

The other main event for the day would be Ravi Kumar Dahiya’s gold medal match against ROC’s Zaur Uguev. Deepak Puniya will also be in action after that in the bronze medal match. Here is the full list of India’s schedule. China meanwhile continue to lead the medal tally at the end of Day 12.

  • August 05, 2021 / 09:46 AM IST

    Tokyo Olympics 2021 Live | Day 13 | August 05: Ryan Crouser, the reigning Rio 2016 Olympic champion threw a massive 23.30m in the Tokyo 2020 shot put final to win gold, becoming back-to-back Olympic champion and Olympic record holder in the process. Crouser left the best to last, with a final throw that was just seven centimetres shy of his 23.37m world record and a full 78cm more than his Rio 2016 Olympic record. Compatriot Joe Kovacs, the reigning world champion, won silver with a throw of 22.65m with New Zealand's Tomas Walsh winning bronze (22.47).

  • August 05, 2021 / 09:42 AM IST

    Tokyo Olympics 2021 Live | Day 13 | August 05: New Zealand’s Lisa Carrington won the gold medal in the women's kayak single 500m competition at the Olympics Games Tokyo 2020. This is the New Zealand paddler’s third gold of the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020. Tamara Csipes of Hungary took the silver medal while Denmark’s Emma Aastrand Jorgensen claimed the bronze medal.

  • August 05, 2021 / 09:14 AM IST

    Tokyo Olympics 2021 Live | Day 13 | August 05: Vinesh Phogat lost in her quarter-final match against Belarus' Vanesa Kaladzinkaya. Vanesa won 9-3 by fall. 

  • August 05, 2021 / 09:05 AM IST

    Tokyo Olympics 2021 Live | Day 13 | August 05: Vinesh Vinesh is in action in the Women's Freestyle 53Kg category. She is currently trailing 2-5. 

  • August 05, 2021 / 08:58 AM IST

    Tokyo Olympics 2020 | India vs Germany Men's Hockey LiveA great comeback story for India. Surely the scriptwriters are scampering to make this an epic movie!

  • August 05, 2021 / 08:56 AM IST

    Tokyo Olympics 2020 | India vs Germany Men's Hockey Live: A proud moment for India. 

  • August 05, 2021 / 08:54 AM IST

    Tokyo Olympics 2020 | India vs Germany Men's Hockey LiveIndia's 'Chak De' moment has arrived. India are celebrating like they have won a gold. And why would they not? They had been written off for the most of four decades. But today they have announced that Indian hockey is not dead. It is very much alive and the they have done enough to inspire another genartion of hockey players from India. India's most successful Olympic sport is back on the medal table again. 

  • August 05, 2021 / 08:48 AM IST

    Scores 5-4 ##

    Tokyo Olympics 2020 | India vs Germany Men's Hockey Live: India script history. They are bronze medallists in Tokyo in hockey. It took 41 years, but the wait is finally over. A nine-goal thriller is what it took and India win their bronze in style. The dream has been fulfilled. The four-decade wait is over. India have been thirsty for a medal in hockey and that thirst has been quenched. 

  • August 05, 2021 / 08:44 AM IST

    Tokyo Olympics 2020 | India vs Germany Men's Hockey Live: India survive. Another variation attempt by Germany. They German goal is empty as they have taken their keeper off ot have an extra out-field player. A risky move. 

  • August 05, 2021 / 08:43 AM IST

    Tokyo Olympics 2020 | India vs Germany Men's Hockey LiveGermany are keeping most of the possession as they look to find that elusive equaliser. India are sitting too deep in their defence and they end up conceding a penalty corner. 

  • August 05, 2021 / 08:35 AM IST

    Tokyo Olympics 2020 | India vs Germany Men's Hockey LiveGermany win another penalty corner. India under pressure, but Sreejesh pull off a spectacular save to deny Germany the equaliser. 

  • August 05, 2021 / 08:33 AM IST

    Tokyo Olympics 2020 | India vs Germany Men's Hockey LiveIndia almost pull ahead. Mandeep Singh is through on goal with just the goalkeeper to beat. But he keeps the ball too long and it is saved by the keeper. 

