Tokyo Olympics 2020 Live | Day 13 | August 05: India win historic bronze in hockey, Vinesh Phogat loses in quarters

August 05, 2021 / 09:14 AM IST

India win bronze in Hockey: It took 41 years, and it came in the most emphatic manner. India win bronze in a nine-goal thriller as they beat Germany 5-4. India were down 1-3 in the second quarter before India scored four consecutive goals to go 5-3 ahead. Germany pulled one back in the last quarter, but India were not be denied their piece of glory in the end. A historic moment