Hearthstone - This video game gave India its first-ever eSports medal at Asian Games 2018

Moneycontrol News

Tirth Mehta, a 24-year-old hailing from Gujarat, bagged a bronze medal at the recently concluded Asian Games in hearthstone, an online video game. Hearthstone, introduced for the first time in Asian Games, is one of the six selected games under the newly-introduced eSports category.

This online collectible 30-card video game has been developed and published by Blizzard Entertainment, an American video game company. The game features cross-platform play, which allows players on any supported device to compete with each other.

In the eSports tournament, which was held from August 26 to September 1, a total of 18 countries qualified.

It is a turn-based game, features different modes of play like casual and ranked matches and also single-player adventures. The players have to use their limited mana crystals to play abilities or summon minions to attack the opponent and reduce their health to zero.

Tirth managed to qualify for the main event in Jakarta after winning the India Qualifiers organized by the Electronic Sports Federation of India (ESFI) and the South Asian Qualifiers. In the Asian Games, Tirth defeated Vietnamese player 3-2 but lost to Hong Kong player with a score of 2-3.