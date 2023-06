current-affairs Sakshi Malik vs Babita Phogat: Wrestlers Engage In War Of Words | Sakshi Claims Minor Wrestler's Family Being Threatened Wrestler Sakshee Malikkh accused BJP leader and former wrestler Babita Phogat for siding with the government. Sakshee and her husband Satyawart Kadian posted an 11-minute-long video on Twitter stating the 'Truth' of the wrestlers' protest against WFI Chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh at Jantar Mantar, Delhi. They claimed that Babita Phogat & BJP leader Tirath Rana had taken permission for the wrestlers' protest but later used the wrestlers for selfish motives and tried to weaken their protest. Watch for more.