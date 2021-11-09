MARKET NEWS

English
2021-22 Indian Super League | Fitbit extends partnership with Chennaiyin FC

In a statement on November 9, Fitbit and Chennaiyin FC announced the extension of their partnership for the fourth consecutive year.

Moneycontrol News
November 09, 2021 / 06:31 PM IST
Chennaiyin FC head coach Bozidar Bandovic (left) and football player Deepak Devrani.

Fitbit, the fitness tracking brand, will be the official wellness partner for Chennaiyin FC for the 2021-22 Indian Super League season, which begins on November 19. The team will use Fitbit to keep abreast of their physical and mental conditioning.

Alok Shankar, Country General Manager, Fitbit, said: “Since day one, we have witnessed great synergies between Fitbit and Chennaiyin FC, and with every new season, our partnership has elevated to new heights and been instrumental in showcasing the best of sports talent and connected health and wellness. We look forward to another great year of partnership with one of India’s most loved clubs.”

Commenting on the club’s continued partnership with Fitbit, Vita Dani, co-owner, Chennaiyin FC, said: “Fitbit and Chennaiyin FC have now had a long-standing partnership. Our brand values are similar, and the joint objective is to ensure that the club can utilise the wearable technology provided by Fitbit to help improve the performance of the players and help our coaches with key data.”

As part of the partnership, Chennaiyin FC players will sport the Fitbit Charge 5 during the ISL season across Chennaiyin FC’s social media handles. The partnership will be further amplified across print, digital content, and on-ground branding. Players will be able to keep track of their oxygen levels with the SpO2 sensor and other key metrics like ECG, heart rate variability (HRV), resting heart rate (RHR), sleep, heart rate tracking, and more.

Moneycontrol News
Tags: #2021-22 Indian Super League #CHENNAIYIN FC #Fitbit #Fitness tracking #Football #Indian football #performance #Sports #wearable tech
first published: Nov 9, 2021 06:23 pm

