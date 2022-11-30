FIFA World Cup 2022: Group G and H scenarios

The two teams expected to go far in the tournament have wrapped up their business well in advance as Brazil and Portugal are sitting pretty at the top of Groups G and H, respectively. Both Portuguese-speaking teams have 6 points to their name and will be heading into the final match in a more relaxed mindset, but the same can't be said of the other six teams.
Let us look at what each team needs to do for a seat at the table alongside the big guns.
Group GThe final fixtures in Group G are:
Both fixtures are scheduled for 12:30 am IST (December 3) and this is how the teams are currently positioned:
Brazil: 6 points, +3 GD (Goal Difference)
Switzerland: 3 points, 0 GD
Cameroon: 1 point, -1 GD
Serbia: 1 point, -2 GD
Brazil
Already qualified for the next round.
Switzerland
Swizterland can guarantee passage to the next round with a win against Serbia.If Switzerland vs Serbia ends in a draw and:
A loss to Serbia knocks Switzerland out
Cameroon
Cameroon needs nothing less than a victory over Brazil for a chance to go the next round. The African side will also need Serbia to either beat Switzerland or draw against it.If Cameroon beats Brazil and:
Serbia
Serbia needs to beat Switzerland and Brazil has to either win or draw against Cameroon for a chance to progress to the next round.
If Serbia beats Switzerland and Cameroon beats Brazil, then the two winning sides will fight for second spot with 4 points each.
Group HThe final fixtures in Group H are:
Both fixtures are scheduled for 8:30 pm IST, on Friday, and this is how the teams are currently positioned:
Portugal: 6 points, +3 GD
Ghana: 3 points, 0 GD
South Korea: 1 point, -1 GD
Uruguay: 1 point, -2 GD
Portugal
Cristiano Ronaldo and Co. have already qualified for the Round of 16.
Ghana
Ghana is through if it beats Uruguay as it will end up with 6 points.If Ghana vs Uruguay is a draw and:
South Korea
The Asian side needs to beat Portgual and hope Uruguay avoid defeat against Ghana for a chance to move into the Round of 16.If South Korea defeats Portugal and:
The South Americans will go through as long as it beats Ghana and Portgual avoids defeat to South Korea.If Uruguay beats Ghana and South Korea beats Portugal, then the two winning sides will battle for the second spot with 4 points each.