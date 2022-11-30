FIFA World Cup 2022: Group G and H scenarios

The two teams expected to go far in the tournament have wrapped up their business well in advance as Brazil and Portugal are sitting pretty at the top of Groups G and H, respectively. Both Portuguese-speaking teams have 6 points to their name and will be heading into the final match in a more relaxed mindset, but the same can't be said of the other six teams.

Let us look at what each team needs to do for a seat at the table alongside the big guns.

Group G



Serbia vs Switzerland at Stadium 974, in Doha



Cameroon vs Brazil at the Lusail Stadium, in Lusail



The final fixtures in Group G are:

Both fixtures are scheduled for 12:30 am IST (December 3) and this is how the teams are currently positioned:

Brazil: 6 points, +3 GD (Goal Difference)

Switzerland: 3 points, 0 GD

Cameroon: 1 point, -1 GD

Serbia: 1 point, -2 GD

Brazil

Already qualified for the next round.

Switzerland

Swizterland can guarantee passage to the next round with a win against Serbia.



Brazil beats or draws against Cameroon, then Switzerland is through.



Cameroon beats Brazil, then the Switzerland and Cameroon will be tied in second place with 4 points each.



If Switzerland vs Serbia ends in a draw and:

A loss to Serbia knocks Switzerland out

Cameroon

Cameroon needs nothing less than a victory over Brazil for a chance to go the next round. The African side will also need Serbia to either beat Switzerland or draw against it.



Serbia beats Switzerland, then Serbia and Cameroon will have 4 points each. GD will have to sort the second place out between the two sides.



Serbia draws with Switzerland, then Cameroon and Swizterland will fight for the second spot.



Switzerland beats Serbia, then Cameroon is eliminated.



If Cameroon beats Brazil and:

Serbia

Serbia needs to beat Switzerland and Brazil has to either win or draw against Cameroon for a chance to progress to the next round.

If Serbia beats Switzerland and Cameroon beats Brazil, then the two winning sides will fight for second spot with 4 points each.

Group H



South Korea vs Portugal at the Education City Stadium, in Al Rayyan



Ghana vs Uruguay at the Al Janoub Stadium, in Al-Wakrah



The final fixtures in Group H are:

Both fixtures are scheduled for 8:30 pm IST, on Friday, and this is how the teams are currently positioned:

Portugal: 6 points, +3 GD

Ghana: 3 points, 0 GD

South Korea: 1 point, -1 GD

Uruguay: 1 point, -2 GD

Portugal

Cristiano Ronaldo and Co. have already qualified for the Round of 16.

Ghana

Ghana is through if it beats Uruguay as it will end up with 6 points.



Portugal avoids defeat against South Korea, then Ghana is through.



South Korea beats Portugal, then Ghana and South Korea will be on 4 points each and will have to be separated by GD.



If Ghana vs Uruguay is a draw and:

South Korea

The Asian side needs to beat Portgual and hope Uruguay avoid defeat against Ghana for a chance to move into the Round of 16.



Uruguay beats Ghana, then South Korea and Uruguay will fight for second place with 4 points each.



Uruguay draws Ghana, then South Korea will equal Ghana in second place with 4 points.



Ghana beats Uruguay, then South Korea is eliminated.



If South Korea defeats Portugal and:

Uruguay

The South Americans will go through as long as it beats Ghana and Portgual avoids defeat to South Korea.

If Uruguay beats Ghana and South Korea beats Portugal, then the two winning sides will battle for the second spot with 4 points each.