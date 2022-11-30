English
    FIFA World Cup 2022: Group G and H scenarios

    FIFA World Cup 2022: Brazil and Portugal have unsurprisingly already booked a place in the next round. How does it look for the other teams in Group G and H?

    Amrit Ramakrishnan
    November 30, 2022 / 04:56 PM IST

    The two teams expected to go far in the tournament have wrapped up their business well in advance as Brazil and Portugal are sitting pretty at the top of Groups G and H, respectively. Both Portuguese-speaking teams have 6 points to their name and will be heading into the final match in a more relaxed mindset, but the same can't be said of the other six teams.

    Let us look at what each team needs to do for a seat at the table alongside the big guns.

    Group G

    The final fixtures in Group G are:

    • Serbia vs Switzerland at Stadium 974, in Doha

    • Cameroon vs Brazil at the Lusail Stadium, in Lusail


    Both fixtures are scheduled for 12:30 am IST (December 3) and this is how the teams are currently positioned:

    Brazil: 6 points, +3 GD (Goal Difference)

    Switzerland: 3 points, 0 GD

    Cameroon: 1 point, -1 GD

    Serbia: 1 point, -2 GD

    Brazil

    Already qualified for the next round.

    Switzerland

    Swizterland can guarantee passage to the next round with a win against Serbia.

    If Switzerland vs Serbia ends in a draw and:

    • Brazil beats or draws against Cameroon, then Switzerland is through.

    • Cameroon beats Brazil, then the Switzerland and Cameroon will be tied in second place with 4 points each.


    A loss to Serbia knocks Switzerland out

    Cameroon

    Cameroon needs nothing less than a victory over Brazil for a chance to go the next round. The African side will also need Serbia to either beat Switzerland or draw against it.

    If Cameroon beats Brazil and:

    • Serbia beats Switzerland, then Serbia and Cameroon will have 4 points each. GD will have to sort the second place out between the two sides.

    • Serbia draws with Switzerland, then Cameroon and Swizterland will fight for the second spot.

    • Switzerland beats Serbia, then Cameroon is eliminated.


    Serbia

    Serbia needs to beat Switzerland and Brazil has to either win or draw against Cameroon for a chance to progress to the next round.

    If Serbia beats Switzerland and Cameroon beats Brazil, then the two winning sides will fight for second spot with 4 points each.

    Group H

    The final fixtures in Group H are:

    • South Korea vs Portugal at the Education City Stadium, in Al Rayyan

    • Ghana vs Uruguay at the Al Janoub Stadium, in Al-Wakrah


    Both fixtures are scheduled for 8:30 pm IST, on Friday, and this is how the teams are currently positioned:

    Portugal: 6 points, +3 GD

    Ghana: 3 points, 0 GD

    South Korea: 1 point, -1 GD

    Uruguay: 1 point, -2 GD

    Portugal

    Cristiano Ronaldo and Co. have already qualified for the Round of 16.

    Ghana

    Ghana is through if it beats Uruguay as it will end up with 6 points.

    If Ghana vs Uruguay is a draw and:

    • Portugal avoids defeat against South Korea, then Ghana is through.

    • South Korea beats Portugal, then Ghana and South Korea will be on 4 points each and will have to be separated by GD.


    South Korea

    The Asian side needs to beat Portgual and hope Uruguay avoid defeat against Ghana for a chance to move into the Round of 16.

    If South Korea defeats Portugal and:

    • Uruguay beats Ghana, then South Korea and Uruguay will fight for second place with 4 points each.

    • Uruguay draws Ghana, then South Korea will equal Ghana in second place with 4 points.

    • Ghana beats Uruguay, then South Korea is eliminated.

    Uruguay

    The South Americans will go through as long as it beats Ghana and Portgual avoids defeat to South Korea.

    If Uruguay beats Ghana and South Korea beats Portugal, then the two winning sides will battle for the second spot with 4 points each.
