FIFA World Cup 2022: England sends 'message' to France ahead of clash

The Sun projected photos of English football players on billboard walls near the Eiffel Tower. (Image: TheSun/Twitter)

The Sun newspaper has 'sent' a message to Kylian Mbappe and Co. ahead of the epic quarterfinal clash between England and France later on Saturday. The UK tabloid projected photos of the English football players on billboard walls, near the Eiffel Tower, with captions for each player declaring "that it will be Gaul over for Didier Deschamps' side in the quarterfinals" when the two sides meet.



The Sun takes over Paris ahead of tomorrow’s epic World Cup clash and tells The French ‘It’s coming home’ pic.twitter.com/iq3UPvZkYv

— The Sun (@TheSun) December 9, 2022

England captain Harry Kane was projected with a crown on his head captioned "King Harry" in an apparent response to French media's declaration that their star player Kylian Mbappe will rule the world cup. Defender Kyle Walker, who has been tasked with the unenvious job of curtailing Mbappe's exploits, was also hailed as the 'king' with the name "Kylian'' struck off.

Rising star Jude Bellingham's picture was captioned "Il rentre chez nous", which translates to "It's coming home", which is England's catchphrase for being the favourite for the tournament.

British humour

Parisians were stopped in the wake of this series of projections, with some of them showing their displeasure at the 'artwork'. The Sun newspaper says one woman shouted "go home" when she saw these picture projections on the wall.

However, other Parisians found the funny side of it.

Louis Lemarchand, 23, and Fanny Thoumy, 22, were delighted to see an image of Harry Kane appearing in front of the Eiffel Tower.

Louis said: “It’s going to be a great game, and I think France will win 3-1.

“Good luck to the English – they have fantastic fans, but that won’t be enough,” he is quoted as saying by The Sun.

Meanwhile, Fanny saw the humour behind the projections, saying: “Wow – those projections are absolutely amazing. We love them! They are so funny.”

England and France will battle for the final semifinal spot at the Al Bayt Stadium, in Al Khor, at 12:30 am IST.