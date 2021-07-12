Euro 2020 Final: Italy conquer England in England to become European champions

Italian team celebrates with the trophy after the Euro 2020 soccer final match between England and Italy at Wembley stadium in London, Sunday, July 11, 2021. (Catherine Ivill/Pool via AP)

The challenge from England was as real as it could get. If you want to win, you will have to beat us on our turf. And that is exactly what Italy did. They conquered England in England by doing the unprecedented – winning two penalty shootouts at the Euro finals. After taking the lead in just the 2nd minute, the euphoria finally turned to heartbreak for England as their wait for a major international trophy continues. The penalties were decided by the young guns – some misfired, while another rose to the occasion. After Rashford misfired, Sancho and Saka were both denied by the 22-year-old Donnarumma to send Italy into a cavort as England sank.

England’s misery at the big stage continues. For the better part of the past two decades, they have fielded star-studded teams, but the players have buckled under pressure on the grandest of stages. That déjà vu continues to linger as England once again lost it at the finish line. Questions will be asked of Southgate’s decision to bring on Sancho and Rashford just before the penalty shootout. Neither off them had a touch of the ball at all. And to give the decisive free-kick to the 19-year-old Saka, would in a hindsight have been a bit too much to ask of the Arsenal midfielder. While all three are excellent players, some would say the pressure of the night would have been too much for them to fathom.

You can catch our commentary as it happened here.

Southgate took the blame for deciding the penalty takers. But in football, anything can happen. Nobody can deny the fact that Southgate has done tremendous work on the team to get them to the final. It was their first major final in 55 years. It was his moment for personal redemption after missing his spot-kick against Germany in the semi-finals of Euro 96, 25 years ago. Roberto Mancini’s work since taking over from Gian Piero Ventura after the failure to qualify for the 2018 World Cup has been little short of sensational.

England were off to a dream start. Shaw’s counter down the left found Kane. He sent it to Trippier on the right wing. The unmarked Trippier took all the time to weigh his options and sent a long cross which is met by Shaw whose half volley hit the inside of the post and wrestled into the back of the net. Italy was caught in slumber during the attack. They continued to look shaky as the game progressed, but soon found their composure and started stamping their authority on the game. England were sitting too deep and were soaking in the pressure as Italy continued to press forward. Chiesa led the attack, making numerous runs at the English defence. He got the better of Declan Rice on 36 minutes to advance and pull a low shot one yard past Jordan Pickford’s post while Ciro Immobile had a first-time effort from Giovanni Di Lorenzo’s cross blocked by John Stones. Italy kept at it with relentless attacks that asked serious questions of the England defence. They were rewarded in the 67th minute. Marco Veratti’s header was turned onto the post by Pickford and it rebounded onto the feet of the rushing Bonucci, who tapped it into the back of the net to take Italy level.

The threat of penalties loomed large as the match headed into extra-time as neither side was able to break the deadlock. Towards the end of extra-time, Italy seemed to be looking forward to the penalties. The statistics were against them. No team had won two penalty shootouts at the Euros. But they weren’t having any of that. Berardi stepped up to take the first penalty which he converted. So did Harry Kane for England. England took the advantage after Mcguire scored following a save from Pickford off Belotti’s shot. Bonucci scored o make it 2-2 and on came Rashford for England. He was specifically substituted to take this penalty, but he didn’t keep his eyes on the ball as he kicked and it was saved by a diving Donnarumma. Bernardeschi scored to restore Italy’s lead. Sancho, another substitute brought on for the sole purpose of penalties, also saw his shot saved. England breathed a huge sigh of relief as Jorginho’s decider was saved by Pickford, but that joy didn’t last long. In fact, it soon turned to sorrow as Saka’s shot was saved by Donnarumma to end England’s dreams and crown Italy the best in Europe.