Euro 2020 | Twitter removes more than 1000 tweets, suspends accounts following racist backlash at England soccer players

Italian team celebrates with the trophy after the Euro 2020 soccer final match between England and Italy at Wembley stadium in London, Sunday, July 11, 2021. (Catherine Ivill/Pool via AP)

Social media platform Twitter has removed over a 1000 tweets and suspended a number of accounts as of July 12.



Following racist abuse at England soccer players, Twitter removed over 1000 tweets, permanently suspended number of accounts: Twitter spokesperson pic.twitter.com/HWpc1YfwIK July 12, 2021

This comes after England players received racist backlash, a Times of India report said.

England fans, hoping the team could defy decades of disappointment and win a major international football tournament for the first time since 1966, created mayhem outside the iconic Wembley Stadium on July 11 after Italy had won the EURO 2020 final via penalties.

Several fans took to attack Italy supporters outside the stadium, viral clips revealed.

Apart from clashing with the fans, the England fans also resorted to hurling racial abuses online against Black players who missed penalty kicks for England in the decisive European Championship shootout.

This prompted the English Football Association (FA) to issue a statement condemning the language used against the players.