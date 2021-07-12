MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsSports
Live now
auto refresh
July 12, 2021 / 12:03 AM IST

Euro 2020 Final | Italy vs England Live: Team news, lineups, match prediction, all details here

England feature in a Euro final for the first time as they host Italy at Wembley. Italy will have a mountain to climb as they face England in England.

Euro 2020 Final | Italy vs England Live: After a nervy win over Denmark, England are looking the side to make history as they host Italy in the Euro 2020 final. This is their first final after two semi-final loses in 1968 and 1996. They haven’t lifted any international silverware since winning the FIFA World Cup in 1966. Italy’s sole Euro title came in 1968 followed by two loses
in the 2000 and 2012 finals.
  • Euro 2020 Final | Italy vs England Live: Team news, lineups, match prediction, all details here
    Italy's Emerson Palmieri, left, and Italy's Ciro Immobile warm up prior the start of the Euro 2020 soccer championship final match between England and Italy at Wembley Stadium in London, Sunday, July 11, 2021. (Paul Ellis/Pool via AP)
    Moneycontrol.com
    HIGHLIGHTS
  • July 11, 2021 / 11:55 PM IST

    Euro 2020 Final | Italy vs England Live: Having made one change to the starting XI tonight, England have now made a combined 200 starting XI changes across 37 internationals since last naming an unchanged side against Croatia in the 2018 World Cup semi-final.

  • July 11, 2021 / 11:51 PM IST

    Euro 2020 Final | Italy vs England Live: England have won just two of their last 14 meetings with Italy in all competitions (D5 L7), winning 2-0 in June 1997 and 2-1 in August 2013 – both in friendly matches.

  • ADVERTISEMENT
  • July 11, 2021 / 11:50 PM IST

    Euro 2020 Final | Italy vs England Live: Raheem Sterling has been involved in 22 goals in his last 22 appearances (15 goals, 7 assists) for England. In his first 45 caps, he had been involved in half this tally (11).

  • July 11, 2021 / 11:48 PM IST

    Euro 2020 Final | Italy vs England Live: Italy are unbeaten in their last 33 matches in all competitions (W27 D6), scoring 86 goals and conceding just 10 in this run. This is their longest unbeaten stretch of matches in the nation’s history.

  • July 11, 2021 / 11:45 PM IST

    Euro 2020 Final | Italy vs England Live: Who will get their hands on that trophy? 45 minutes to kick-off!

  • ADVERTISEMENT
  • July 11, 2021 / 11:43 PM IST

    Euro 2020 Final | Italy vs England LiveEngland are back to a three-man defence, much like what they did following their second goal against Denmark. 

  • July 11, 2021 / 11:40 PM IST

    Italy vs England Live: Starting lineups out ##

    Euro 2020 Final | Italy vs England Live: Italy are starting with an unchanged side for their semi-final win against Spain. 

  • July 11, 2021 / 11:10 PM IST

    Euro 2020 Final | Italy vs England Live: Italy are on a 33-game unbeaten run. Bonucci and Chiellini have kept a tight ship. But as the game against Spain showed, they can be beaten for pace and that could be one area that the likes of Sterling, Mount, Walker and James would look to exploit.

  • July 11, 2021 / 11:05 PM IST

    Euro 2020 Final | Italy vs England Live: A rejuvenated, Italian side announced themselves in the Euros with a 3-0 thrashing of Turkey in their opening fixture. They then beat Switzerland and Wales 3-0 and 1-0 respectively to qualify for the knockouts. They were tested by Austria, but got over the line with a 2-1 win in extra-time. The 2-1 win over Belgium put them as hot contenders to lift the title. The semi-final against Spain was the toughest as they were beaten for pace by the young Spanish forwards. But they held their nerve to win the match on penalties.

  • July 11, 2021 / 11:05 PM IST

    Euro 2020 Final | Italy vs England Live: England started their Euro 2020 campaign with a 1-0 win over Croatia in the Group Stages. They were held to a goalless draw by Scotland and won 1-0 against Czech Republic to qualify for the knockouts where they ended their 45-year losing streak against Germany in the knockouts as Kane and Sterling both got on the scoresheet.  They thrashed Ukraine 4-0 in the quarter-final before edging past Denmark in the semi-final, courtesy of a controversial penalty.

  • ADVERTISEMENT
  • July 11, 2021 / 10:57 PM IST

    Euro 2020 Final | Italy vs England Live: After their title triumph in 1968, Italy have since then lost two Euro final – 2000 and 2012. The Azurri have a mountain to climb in England as the conditions are all against them, but they have the squad that can get the job done and they are in scintillating form.

  • July 11, 2021 / 10:56 PM IST

    Euro 2020 Final | Italy vs England Live: England are hot favourites as they have huge home advantage on their side. Every positive move by the English would be cheered heavily by the zealous English crowd. England haven’t lifted any international silverware since winning the FIFA World Cup in 1966. They have fielded some of the strongest teams in the last two decades but have choked in the deciding moments. This young English side will be looking to turn things around this time.

Load more

News

see more See More

Video of the day

Managing Money | Rules of investing in various asset classes

Managing Money | Rules of investing in various asset classes

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.