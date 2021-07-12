Euro 2020 Final | Italy vs England Live: Team news, lineups, match prediction, all details here

July 11, 2021 / 10:56 PM IST

Euro 2020 Final | Italy vs England Live: England are hot favourites as they have huge home advantage on their side. Every positive move by the English would be cheered heavily by the zealous English crowd. England haven’t lifted any international silverware since winning the FIFA World Cup in 1966. They have fielded some of the strongest teams in the last two decades but have choked in the deciding moments. This young English side will be looking to turn things around this time.