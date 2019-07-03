App
Last Updated : Jul 03, 2019 11:54 PM IST

Enough of your verbal diarrhoea: Jadeja hits out at Manjrekar

Sanjay Manjerkar is in ICC's official commentary panel for Cricket World Cup 2019

PTI

India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja on July 3hit out at former player turned commentator, Sanjay Manjrekar, saying, "I have heard enough of your verbal diarrhoea". Since India's loss to England in the World Cup, Manjrekar has been vocal in his criticism of a few players, including the seasoned Mahendra Singh Dhoni and opener K L Rahul. The Mumbaikar also recently referred to Jadeja as a 'bits and pieces player'.

The comment did not go down well with Jadeja, who took to Twitter to express his anger.

"Still I have played twice the number of matches you have played and I am still playing. Learn to respect people who have achieved. I have heard enough of your verbal diarrhoea," Jadeja wrote.

Close

In 151 ODIs, Jadeja has scored 2035 runs and taken 174 wickets, while Manjrekar played 74 matches scoring 1994 runs.

related news

Jadeja has not featured in a single match for India in the ongoing World Cup but he has come on as substitute fielder on multiple occasions. He even took a brilliant catch to dismiss England's Jason Roy to leave his mark on the game.

Manjrekar had called Dhoni's approach in the match against England "baffling" and also questioned Rahul's performance as an opener.

Regarding Dhoni, Manjrekar had tweeted after the England game, "Here's something interesting about Dhoni -. 41 off 87 balls v spin this WC. But in the warm up games 69 off 56 balls v spin. That tells me it's mental too. He does not put his wicket on the line as much in the big games."

The former batsman also had his take after India's win against Bangladesh.

"Even after today's win a few issues that need to be addressed for India to become a fool proof team. Rahul still not convincing as opener, Shami as death bowler is a concern now & the Dhoni conundrum," Manjrekar said.

First Published on Jul 3, 2019 11:11 pm

#cricket #Cricket World Cup 2019 #ICC Cricket World Cup 2019

