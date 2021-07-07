Copa America 2020: Argentina beat Colombia on penalties to set up Messi-Neymar showdown in the final

Argentina's Lionel Messi (10) and teammates celebrate defeating Colombia in a penalty shootout during a Copa America semifinal soccer match at the National stadium in Brasilia, Brazil, Wednesday, July 7, 2021. (AP Photo/Andre Penner)

Is this Messi’s year? The Barcelona and Argentina captain is one step closer to getting his hands on an elusive International trophy as Argentina beat Colombia on penalties to reach the Copa America final. Messi will be up against former Barcelona clubmate Neymar as Argentina search for their 15th Copa America title. Lautaro Martinez opened the scoring sheet in the seventh minute to give Albiceleste the lead, but it was cancelled out by Luis Diaz just after the one-hour mark. With nothing to separate the two teams at the end of regulation time, the match went on to penalties (there is no extra-time in Copa America until the final). It was nothing short of dramatic as Argentine goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez riled to Colombians with his constant banter and pulled off three magnificent saves to send his side through to the final.

Messi was once again the playmaker for Argentina, as he has been for so many years. In the fourth minute, he made light work of three Colombian defenders to chip a perfect cross for Lautaro Martinez in the center of the area, but his header missed the target. Three minutes later, Messi once again found Martinez in the penalty area and this time, he found the back of the net to give Argentina the lead. Messi set the record for most number of assists in a single edition of the Copa America (5).

Argentina was immediately tested when Cuadrado belted a shot on goal from close range, but Emiliano Martinez saved it with his chest. It was the first of many glorious saves for the night. Argentina consolidated their possession with Messi being the architect of their attacks up front. Despite being marked heavily, the Argentine captain still made slaloming runs to leave the Colombian defenders in his wake to create chances for Argentina. Messi almost added to his tally of five assists in the 44th minute when his corner was headed towards goal by Gonzalez, but it was saved by Ospina.

The second half saw Messi brought down three times in six minutes by Colombia, but the six-time Ballon d’Or winner played on after receiving treatment. Moments later, just after the turn of the hour, Colombia equalised. A quick free-kick down the left flank saw Diaz tearing down the Argentina half and into the penalty area where he shrugged off Pezzella to find the back of the net with an angled shot with his left foot.

Argentina had a clear chance in the 74th minute as Di Maria charged through an empty midfield. He side-stepped the rushing Ospina and squared a pass to Martinez who just had to find the back of the net, but he shot straight at Mina who standing on the line. It was a brilliant chance squandered. Messi almost scored in the 82nd minute, but his shot hit the woodwork. A string of fouls saw three Colombia players booked in as many minutes towards the end of normal play.

With nothing separate the two sides at the end of regular playing time, the match headed into penalties. Cuadrado scored for Colombia even as Emiliano Martinez guessed right. Messi stepped up to take Argentina’s first spot-kick which he buried into the top corner. Martinez saved Sanchez’s kick, but Argentina’s euphoria was short-lived as De Paul send his shot way over the bar. Martinez started a continuous banter as Mina stepped up to take the penalty and dove to this right to save Mina’s shot. Argentina and Colombia converted their next two kicks to take the tally to 2-2. Argentina’s goal-scorer Lautaro Martinez converted his spot-kick to take the tally to 3-2 before Emiliano Martinez saved the third spot-kick of the night to send Argentina to the finals.

It will be a blockbuster tie at the historic Maracana stadium in Brazil as they host Argentina for the Copa America crown. A goal from Messi would see him tie Pele for most international goals for a South American nation. A win for Argentina will also almost certainly land Messi his seventh Ballon d’Or.