SpiceJet launches 20 new flights on domestic routes; check details here

Low-cost airline SpiceJet, on January 30, announced 20 new flights on its domestic network. The airline announced the launch of 16 new flights connecting Jaipur with different cities including Dehradun, Amritsar, Udaipur and Delhi among others. SpiceJet will also connect Jaipur with Goa via Surat.

After connecting Pakyong with Delhi, the airline will now also connect Pakyong with Kolkata under the government's regional connectivity scheme- UDAN. It will also add its second frequency between Delhi and Dehradun. All the new flights are scheduled to commence operations effective February 1 and February 10, 2021, the company said in a press note.

While the flights on Jaipur-Dehradun route will operate four-times-a-week, flights between Jaipur-Amritsar will operate thrice-a-week. Flights connecting Jaipur with Udaipur, Goa and Delhi will operate daily along with flight between Delhi and Dehradun. Meanwhile, flights on the Kolkata-Pakyong sector will operate five-times-a-week.

SpiceJet has also announced an introductory promotional fare ranging between Rs 2,407 and Rs 3,981 for its new services.

The new services will be operated by its Bombardier Q400 aircraft.

"There can’t be a better time to launch multiple flights to connect this picturesque and historical city with other major cities owing to the perfect weather conditions for travel and tourism. As Covid cases are slowly diminishing, travel destinations like Jaipur make a perfect weekend get-away for everyone with special introductory prices on one-way fares. Plus, we will keep adding new flights to various other Tier-2 cities offering great potential,” Shilpa Bhatia, Chief Commercial Officer, SpiceJet stated in the release.

With the new flights, passengers from cities such as Jaipur, Dehradun, Pakyong and Surat will be able to easily travel to a host of other cities both on SpiceJet’s domestic as well as international network.