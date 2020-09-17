Sony PS5: PlayStation 5 expected to launch in India on November 19; check out the prices

Sony Corp on September 16 announced that PlayStation 5 will cost about $499.99 while the Digital Edition their latest gaming console will come at a price tag of $399.99.

In rupee terms, the regular version will cost about Rs 36,800 and the Digital Edition version will carry a price tag of approx. Rs 29,400. The prices in Indian market could be at a slight premium considering taxes. You can expect the PlayStation 5 to be similarly priced to the Xbox Series X (Rs 49,990) in the country.

The PS5 console is set to launch on November 12, 2020, in select markets including the US, Japan, Canada, Mexico, Australia, New Zealand, and South Korea. The rest of the world will get the new console a week later, on November 19, while pre-orders will begin on September 17.

The pricing of Sony's new console is in line with Microsoft's latest offering from the line of next-gen Xbox consoles. Microsoft will launch its flagship Xbox Series X for $499 on November 10. The company will also roll out a budget version, Xbox Series S, priced at $299.

The Japanese conglomerate had officially revealed the design of PlayStation 5 along with a ton of new games at “The Future of Gaming” event in June.

The primary difference between the two consoles is that the PS5 Digital Edition is thinner due to the lack of an optical drive. You can expect the PlayStation 5 Digital Edition to cost the same as the Xbox Series S in India (Rs 34,990), considering they carry the same price in the US.

($1=Rs 73.7)