Microsoft confirms Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S price and release date in India: All you need to know

Xbox recently announced a new budget console in the form of the Xbox Series S. Now, Microsoft has confirmed the official launch date and pricing of the Xbox Series S and Xbox Series X in India.

Xbox Series S and Xbox Series X price in India

The Xbox Series S will be priced at Rs 34,990, while the Xbox Series X will cost Rs 49,990 in India. Both Microsoft’s next-gen consoles will be launching in India on November 10. However, pre-orders will kick off this month, on September 22, the same as the rest of the world.

The pricing of the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S was revealed through a post by the official Xbox India Facebook handle. For comparison, the Xbox Series S will cost around Rs 22,000 in the US, while the Xbox Series X is set to go on sale for approximately Rs 36,600 in the country. Additionally, Xbox has confirmed that the pricing of both next-gen Xbox consoles in India is legitimate.

Xbox Series S vs Xbox Series X: What's the difference?

The Xbox Series S is set to deliver the same power as the top-end Xbox Series X, although the former is built with 1440p gaming in mind as opposed to 4K on the latter. Both consoles have identical processors, with the main difference in performance visible on the GPU front. The Xbox Series S uses a custom AMD RDNA 2 GPU with 20 CUs clocked at 1.565GHz, while the Xbox Series X features 52 CUs clocked at 1.825 GHz. The GPU also features less VRAM and teraflops as compared to its more powerful sibling. The Xbox Series S will also use a custom 512GB SSD for storage and will lose out on the 4K Blu-ray drive.

Xbox All Access

Microsoft is also expanding Xbox All Access, offering gamers more ways to purchase any of the new Xbox consoles. With Xbox All Access, you can get the Xbox Series X for $34.99 per month for 24 months or the Xbox Series S for $24.99 per month for the same period. Xbox All Access customers will also receive Xbox Game Pass Ultimate for 24 months at no additional cost.

Xbox All Access will also be expanding to 12 countries, including Denmark, Finland, France, Poland, Norway, Canada, and South Korea. India is not yet included to the list, although Xbox Head, Phil Spencer confirmed that more countries would be added to the list next year.

Microsoft has also announced a team-up with Electronic Arts to provide Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and PC members with an EA Play membership at no additional cost. This will allow Game Pass Ultimate members to enjoy EA Play on the Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S, and Windows 10 PCs. It also means Xbox Game Pass for PC members will get EA Play on Windows 10.

On a separate note, you can also expect the Sony PS5 to be priced at the Rs 50,000 mark in India. Considering both consoles will be vying for market dominance, we can’t imagine Sony pricing its next-gen PlayStation 5 for too much more than the Xbox Series X. Additionally, the PlayStation 5 Digital Edition could compete with the Xbox Series S, possibly debuting under Rs 40,000.