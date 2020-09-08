172@29@17@142!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|technology|microsoft-xbox-series-s-price-revealed-check-here-5812261.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Sep 08, 2020 02:01 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Microsoft Xbox Series S price revealed: Check here

Microsoft made the Xbox Series S price official after some tipsters leaked details of the gaming console.

Moneycontrol News

Microsoft has officially announced the Xbox Series S price.

Microsoft made the Xbox Series S price official after some tipsters leaked details of the gaming console. “Let’s make it official! Xbox Series S | Next-gen performance in the smallest Xbox ever. $299 (ERP),” the official Xbox account tweeted. The price is equivalent to around Rs 22,000.

The company has also shared an image alongside, giving us the first look of the Xbox Series S, which is a cuboidal-shaped white console and has a controller.

The Xbox Series S is also said to be the smallest Xbox ever. A four-second leaked video uploaded by a tipster on Twitter showcased the size differences between the Xbox Series S and Xbox Series X.

The Xbox announcement does not give any details on the Xbox Series S launch date as yet. Microsoft has, so far, only confirmed that the Xbox Series X will launch in November. Windows Central claimed that Microsoft will set the Xbox Series X price at USD 499 (roughly Rs 37,000), whereas the Xbox Series S will launch for USD 299. Both the consoles are rumoured to launch on November 10.
First Published on Sep 8, 2020 02:01 pm

tags #Microsoft #Xbox

