Snapdragon 865-powered devices dominate AnTuTu's list of best performing smartphones in March

AnTuTu recently released its list of best performing smartphones for March. The company released two lists of both flagship and mid-range smartphones.

The Oppo Find X2 Pro dethrones Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro as the best performing Android flagship in March. The Find X2 Pro, with 12GB of RAM, managed a score of 6,06,389 points. The Mi 10 Pro, with 12GB of RAM, came in second with an overall score of 5,98,572 points. The standard Oppo Find X2 model, with 8GB of RAM, scored 5,90,253 points to claim the third spot on the list.

Two new additions to the list in fourth and fifth place are the Redmi K30 Pro and iQOO 3 5G, respectively. The Realme X50 Pro, vanilla Xiaomi Mi 10 and Vivo Nex 3s 5G all made the list of best performing flagships.

Lastly, the Black Shark 3 Pro and Black Shark 3 occupied two spots on the list at fifth and tenth place, respectively. All the smartphones on the list of best performing flagship smartphones were powered by the Snapdragon 865 SoC.

While Snapdragon was dominant on the flagship list, the mid-range saw devices powered with chipsets across the board. The Oppo Reno 3 Pro 5G took the top spot on the mid-range list with a 4,07,340 score. The phone is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 1000L SoC and 8GB of RAM.

The Vivo X30 5G, with the Exynos 980 chipset, made it to the second place with a score of 3,26,822. The Redmi K30 5G, with its Snapdragon 765 SoC, was listed in third place with a 3,24,717 score. All the phones from the fifth to ninth spots were devices from Huawei and sub-brand Honor, all powered by the same the Kirin 810 chip.

The Redmi Note 8 Pro, with its MediaTek G90T chipset and 6GB of RAM, still manages to find a spot on the list, still going strong since its launch in August last year. It is also worth noting the vast difference in performance between the MediaTek Dimensity 1000L chip in first and the Exynos 980 SoC in second.