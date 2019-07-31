App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTrends
Last Updated : Jul 31, 2019 01:51 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Snapask, Hong Kong entrepreneur Timothy Yu’s Uber-like tutoring app, now has 2 mn users

Snapask founder Timothy Yu hopes to revamp the education system completely someday, wherein students will be empowered vis-a-vis what they want to learn and how they want to learn it.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representational Image (Flickr)
Representational Image (Flickr)

Education technology applications that involve online tutoring started gaining more popularity in the past two years, which is exactly when Snapask started moving in the fast lane too. The on-demand education app was dubbed the “Uber for tutoring” shortly after it emerged on the scene in 2015.

The company has made over $20 million in funds already.

The founder and CEO of the application, Timothy Yu, embraced the title instead of questioning it because he realised the healthy comparison meant his application was providing the same kind of convenience to the users.

Close

According to a CNBC report, the Hong Kong-based startup began its journey with about 1,00,000 students but is now two-million users strong.

related news

Four years on, the platform now connects students with the best of tutors for interactive sessions. There are 2,50,000 educators who are currently associated with the online education platform. The app is available in eight countries as of now, namely Australia, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Japan, Korea, Malaysia, New Zealand, Singapore, Taiwan, and Thailand. It now handles approximately two million questions per month and has 80 direct employees who handle Snapask’s operations.


So, how does the “Uber for tutoring” app work?

Snapask requires students to upload their questions or photos of their problem on the app. Then, algorithms fed into the platform identify the type of question and alert the tutor best suited to answer it.

The first one to respond among those shortlisted tutors then get on to the one-on-one messaging session with the student. The platform has software that assesses the response of the tutor for quality control.

 

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, exclusive trading recommendations, independent equity analysis, actionable investment ideas, nuanced takes on macro, corporate and policy actions, practical insights from market gurus and much more.
First Published on Jul 31, 2019 01:51 pm

tags #education #Online education

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.