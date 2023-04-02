Shloka Mehta, Akash Ambani at NMACC opening Day 2

Shloka Mehta is married to Akash Ambani and the couple are parents to a two-year-old boy named Prithvi (Photo credit: instagram.com/dollyjain).

The opening two days of the unveiling of the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) saw a range of big names make their presence felt at the event.

One of the noticeable personalities at the event was Shloka Mehta, the wife of Akash Ambani, who was seen wearing a embroidered top with a halter neckline and a lehenga skirt. Mehta and Akash Ambani are parents to a two-year-old named Prithvi.



Mukesh Ambani poses with son Akash Ambani and daughter-in-law Shloka Mehta on day 2 of the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre Gala in Mumbai! Watch#Akashambani #shlokamehta #NMACC #NitaAmbani #MukeshAmbani #Mumbai pic.twitter.com/x7kItJEDvo — News18 (@CNNnews18) April 1, 2023

The first day of the NMACC unveiling saw the presence of several leading Bollywood celebrities such as Salman Khan, Deepika Padukone, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Saif Ali Khan, among others.

Day 2 was headlined by the presence of international celebrities such as Tom Holland, Zendaya, and Gigi Hadid. Veteran Bollywood actress Rekha was also present on the second day of the opening of the cultural centre.

The NMACC will be located inside the Jio Global Centre in Bandra-Kurla Complex and is the first of its kind multi-disciplinary cultural space in India that aims to preserve and promote Indian arts.

