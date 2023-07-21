Shilpa Shetty trolled for video on tomato prices: ‘You’re shopping in UK’

Shilpa Shetty shared a funny video on the rising price of tomatoes

Bollywood actor Shilpa Shetty has become the target of social media trolling for her funny video on India’s skyrocketing tomato prices after eagle-eyed viewers noticed she was actually shopping for the fruit in the UK.

Shilpa Shetty, who is married to British-Indian millionaire businessman Raj Kundra, shared an Instagram Reel which shows her shopping for tomatoes at a supermarket. Each time she tries to pick up a tomato, however, a dialogue from her 2000 film Dhadkan begins to play.

“How dare you? Khabardar jo mujhe choone ki koshish ki (How dare you? Don’t you dare try to touch me)” Shetty’s voice rings out in the background as she picks up the tomato. This, of course, is a dialogue from Dhadkan. “Tumhara koi haq nahi hai mujhpe (You have no right to touch me),” the dialogue continues as a perplexed Shetty in the Reel puts the tomato back on the shelf.



The video has racked up over 11 million views on Instagram along with a ton of amused comments. However, many trolled the actor for making a video on India’s tomato prices while shopping in the UK. Some noticed the video was filmed at Tesco, a British grocery chain.

“Tesco hai ye india thodi na hai Shilpa ji,” wrote one person. “It’s just written 89p. You are shopping in UK. That’s a wrong,” another pointed out.

“Ma’am ye hum middle class walon ke liye hai. Aap log toh pure Hindustan ke tamatar kharid lo (This applies to us middle class people. People like you can buy all the tomatoes in India),” another said.

Supply disruption caused due to the monsoon has led to a sharp rise in the rates of tomatoes. The all-India average retail prices of tomatoes is ruling at nearly 120 per kg, although the key kitchen item is selling as high as Rs 245 per kg at some places. In the national capital, the rate has come down to Rs 120 per kg.