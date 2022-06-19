Shark Tank India's Namita Thapar says 'One of the most important traits of a leader' is...

Namita Thapar said that she has seen good leaders succumbing to the culture of saying "yes" and adapting to a herd mentality. (Image credit: @namitathapar/Instagram)

Shark Tank India judge Namita Thapar has shared her take on one of the most important traits of a leader. According to her, dissent unleashes creativity and innovation. It also makes for a good leader.

Taking to Twitter, the Emcure Pharmaceuticals' executive director wrote that she has seen good leaders succumbing to the culture of saying "yes" and adapting to a herd mentality.

Culture of dissent unleashes creativity & innovation. Yes men & women, herd mentality kills it. I have seen good leaders who get told often that they are wrong..they think, accept & adapt. One of the most important traits of a leader - encourage team to express contrary views !

Responding to the Shark Tank India judge's tweet, several Twitter users said that herd mentality is the order of the day in most workplaces.

"Not all leaders think like you. Entire workforce works like a herd. Questions are not encouraged," replied Twitter user Puneite (@ShrimaanAbhi). Another user Harshit mishra (@itsharshit_), "Not gonna lie, you had me in the first half. This sounds like the scenario nowadays."

Speaking about workplace culture, Namita Thapar had said earlier this month that employees should not wear "I work long hours, I travel a lot, I have no time for family" as a badge of honour.

"Stop wearing ‘I work long hours, I travel a lot, I have no time for family’ as a badge of honour. Let’s fix work life balance at all companies so we have a mentally fit and more productive generation next that get quality time and involvement from both parents," she had tweeted.