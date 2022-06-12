English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsTrends

    Namita Thapar says 'I work long hours, have no time for family' is no badge of honour'

    The sentiment was echoed by a number of Twitter users with a few even saying that it's time for the country to start 4-day work week trials.

    Ankita Sengupta
    June 12, 2022 / 01:11 PM IST

    "Let’s fix work life balance at all companies so we have a mentally fit and more productive generation next that get quality time and involvement from both parents," Shark Tank India judge Namita Thapar said.


    Shark Tank India judge Namita Thapar recently voiced her opinion on employees stuck in a rat race with no time for loved ones.

    Taking to Twitter, the Emcure Pharmaceuticals' executive director wrote, "Stop wearing ‘I work long hours, I travel a lot, I have no time for family’ as a badge of honour. Let’s fix work life balance at all companies so we have a mentally fit and more productive generation next that get quality time and involvement from both parents."

    Namita Thapar's sentiment was echoed by a number of Twitter users with a few even saying that it's time for the country to start 4-day work week trials.

    "Maybe it's high time to start 4 days work week trials in India too," tweeted user Harish Khanger.

    Close

    Related stories

    Read more: Shark Tank India’s Namita Thapar had 2 regrets on the show. So here’s what she did

    "Resonate completely. No organisation has the quantum of work (i.e. paid projects) that calls for overworked employees. If someone does, obviously they have the money to increase their team size. Let's do things right the first time," another user Suuresh Ramachandran commented.

    A better work-life balance has been at the core of what employees are currently seeking, recruitment agency Michael Page had stated in a report. According to it, a whopping 86 per cent of employees in India planning to resign in the next six months and 61 per cent of employees are willing to accept a lower salary or forgo a pay rise and/or a promotion for better work-life balance, overall well-being and happiness.

    Read more: 'They lost huge opportunity': Shark Tank India judge on 'some startup ecosystem members'
    Ankita Sengupta
    Tags: #Emcure Pharmaceuticals #Namita Thapar #Shark Tank India #work life balance
    first published: Jun 12, 2022 01:05 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.