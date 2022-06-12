Namita Thapar says 'I work long hours, have no time for family' is no badge of honour'

"Let’s fix work life balance at all companies so we have a mentally fit and more productive generation next that get quality time and involvement from both parents," Shark Tank India judge Namita Thapar said.

Stop wearing ‘ I work long hours, I travel a lot, I have no time for family’ as a badge of honour, let’s fix work life balance at all companies so we have a mentally fit & more productive generation next that get quality time & involvement from both parents.

Taking to Twitter, the Emcure Pharmaceuticals' executive director wrote, "Stop wearing ‘I work long hours, I travel a lot, I have no time for family’ as a badge of honour. Let’s fix work life balance at all companies so we have a mentally fit and more productive generation next that get quality time and involvement from both parents."

Namita Thapar's sentiment was echoed by a number of Twitter users with a few even saying that it's time for the country to start 4-day work week trials.

"Maybe it's high time to start 4 days work week trials in India too," tweeted user Harish Khanger.

"Resonate completely. No organisation has the quantum of work (i.e. paid projects) that calls for overworked employees. If someone does, obviously they have the money to increase their team size. Let's do things right the first time," another user Suuresh Ramachandran commented.

A better work-life balance has been at the core of what employees are currently seeking, recruitment agency Michael Page had stated in a report. According to it, a whopping 86 per cent of employees in India planning to resign in the next six months and 61 per cent of employees are willing to accept a lower salary or forgo a pay rise and/or a promotion for better work-life balance, overall well-being and happiness.