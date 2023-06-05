Shark Tank India season 3 promo is out. Here's how you can register

Shark Tank India is a reality show where entrepreneurs can pitch their start-ups for funding.

Shark Tank India is all set to return for a third season as the makers of the popular business reality show released a hilarious promo inviting budding entrepreneurs to apply for it. The clip mocks nepotism and highlights how business ideas now can become a success without the help of influential family members if one can get the backing of the investors on the show.

"If you have a great business idea and are looking for investments, Shark Tank India is the place for you!" Sony Liv announced with the promo.

Here's how you can apply to be a participant in Shark Tank India season 3:

Download the Sony LIV app or log on to Sonyliv.com to fill out the Shark Tank India Season 3 registration form.

Make the pitch and upload a three-minute video to convince the Shark Tank India team why your business idea deserves investment. Those who make it past the initial selection will face a rigorous audition.

If your work impresses the Sharks, you will be selected as Pitchers to enter the Tank and pitch your idea to the panel of Sharks -- as the judges on the show are called -- in front of the cameras.

While the list of Sharks for season 3 has not been revealed yet, in Shark Tank India season 2, the judges included Sugar Cosmetics' founder Vineeta Singh, ED of Emcure Pharmaceuticals Namita Thapar, Shaadi.com founder Anupam Mittal, Boat's co-founder and CEO Aman Gupta, Leskart co-founder, and CEO Peyush Bansal, and CarDekho CEO Amit Jain. It premiered on January 2 and went off the air on March 10.

Read more: For Bengaluru entrepreneurs reeling from high rent, advice from Shark Tank judge