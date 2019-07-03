Samsung Galaxy S10 smartphones outsells S9 series with over 16 million units sold worldwide

The Samsung Galaxy S10 series is easily one of Samsung’s most impressive flagship series. The lineup includes four devices- the Galaxy S10e, S10, S10+, S10 5G.

A recent report from Counterpoint Research claims that Samsung has already sold more S10 handsets than its Galaxy S9 series. The report claims that Samsung has sold over 16 million S10 units worldwide in the March-May period, 12 percent more than the S9 sales during the same period last year.

It further states the Galaxy S10 Plus was the most popular of the three devices, accounting for 42 percent of sales, while the S10 accounted for 32 percent. Meanwhile, the S10e only accounted for 22 percent of Galaxy S10 sales. Counterpoint Research didn’t take into account the reported one million-plus S10 5G smartphones sold in South Korea.

The Galaxy S10 series only increased the South Korean giant's hold on the premium smartphone market. In the first quarter of 2018, Samsung held 23 percent of the market share. The figure improved with the arrival of the S10 series that took the share up to 25 percent in Q1 2019.

Samsung’s rise in market share is even more remarkable, considering how reports point to an overall decline in smartphone sales. Additionally, the number of players in the smartphone markets and flagship handsets has also drastically increased. These factors make Samsung’s domination of the premium market segment all the more impressive.

In the United States alone, Samsung's 2019 flagship handsets managed to outsell its predecessor in the first week of launch. Considering the numerous reports on the global success of the S10 series, Counterpoint Research's findings shouldn’t really come as a surprise. For now, the S10 series has only served to strengthen Samsung’s hold on the flagship market.