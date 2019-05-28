App
you are here: HomeNewsTrends
Last Updated : May 28, 2019 10:46 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Samsung Galaxy A50 receives a price cut in India

The Galaxy A50 was launched in India starting at Rs 19,990 for the base 4GB+64GB variant.

Pranav Hegde
Whatsapp

Samsung has slashed the price of its Galaxy A50 in India. The recently-launched smartphone has received a price cut across all its variants up to Rs 1,500.

Samsung refreshed the Galaxy A series by launching the Galaxy A50 alongside the budget smartphones Galaxy A10 and A30. The Galaxy A50 was launched in India starting at Rs 19,990 for the base 4GB+64GB variant. The higher-end 6GB+64GB variant was launched for Rs 22,990. After the fresh price cut, the base variant is now retailing for Rs 18,490 whereas the higher end model is on sale for Rs 21,490. The new pricing has reflected on Samsung India’s official website and e-commerce websites like Amazon and Flipkart.

To recall, Galaxy A50 was launched to compete with various Chinese manufacturer smartphones. It features a 6.4-inch Full-HD+ Super AMOLED display with a resolution of 1080*2340 pixels and a 19.5:9 aspect ratio. The smartphone comes with a water-drop notch on top, which Samsung calls an Infinity-U display. For biometrics, it gets an optical in-display fingerprint scanner.

Under the hood, an Octa-core Exynos 9610 SoC powers the Galaxy A50 paired with 4GB and 6GB RAM options. It only gets a 64GB option for onboard storage, which is further expandable up to 512GB using microSD. It gets a 4,000 mAh battery with 15W fast charging support.

For optics, Galaxy A50 sports a triple camera setup at the back. It comes with a primary 25MP f/1.7 auto-focus lens paired with a 5MP f/2.2 lens and an 8MP f/2.0 tertiary sensor. The front camera comes with a 25MP sensor for selfies and face-unlock.

Connectivity options include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, and USB Type-C port. The smartphone boots on Android 9,.0 based OneUi out of the box.
First Published on May 28, 2019 10:46 am

tags #budget smartphones #Samsung #smartphones

