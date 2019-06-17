Samsung Galaxy A20 and A30 receive fresh price cuts in India

Samsung has slashed the prices of two of its Galaxy A-series devices in India. Launched at the very end of February, both the smartphones have received a price cut of up to Rs 1,500.

Samsung revamped the Galaxy A-series in India with the launch of Galaxy A10 and A30. The latter was initially launched for 16,990 but soon was available for Rs 15,490 after receiving a price cut of Rs 1,500. The smartphone has received a second price cut of the same amount and can be bought for Rs 13,990. According to 91Mobiles, the discount is only applicable to offline retail stores.

The Galaxy A20, on the other hand, was launched in India for Rs 12,490. Last month, Samsung slashed the price of the Galaxy A20 by Rs 1,000, making it available for Rs 11,490. The smartphone has again received a Rs 1,000 discount and can now be purchased for Rs 10,490.

To recall the specs, the Galaxy A30 comes with a 6.4-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED Infinity-U display with a resolution of 1080*2340 pixels. Under the hood, it gets an octa-core Exynos 7904 SoC paired with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage, expandable up to 512GB via microSD. There is a 4,000 mAh battery that supports fast charging.

For optics, the rear camera unit comes with dual cameras comprising a 16MP f/1.7 sensor and a 5MP f/2.2 sensor. For selfies, there is a 25MP f/2.0 lens that also supports facial recognition.

The Galaxy A20 features a 6.4-inch HD+ Super AMOLED Infinity-V display with a 720*1560 resolution and a 19.5:9 aspect ratio. At heart, there is a 19.5:9 with 3GB RAM and 32GB onboard storage, which can be further expanded up to 512GB.