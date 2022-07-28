In a first, Sikh child models for luxury fashion house Burberry

(Image credit: Burberry)

British luxury fashion house Burberry has introduced its first Sikh child model, in a moment of representation praised by many from the South Asian community.

Four-year-old Sahib Singh from London featured in a shoot for Burberry Children’s Autumn-Winter ’22 collection, wearing a puffer jacket and holding a teddy bear.

Singh is represented by South Coast Kidz, a leading children's talent agency in the United Kingdom. He has previously worked with brands like John Lewis -- a fashion and home furnishing company.

The child's mother Harjot Kaur, who manages his social media, said seeing him recognised by Burberry was a very emotional moment.

"The joy and pride I felt at the shoot was overwhelming," Kaur wrote in an Instagram post. "I couldn't hold back tears. So grateful to them (Burberry) for pushing boundaries."

The Burberry campaign featuring Singh went live on July 26, drawing applause from social media users.

"This is how to execute inclusion," said an Instagram user named Saheana.

"Congratulations, Sahib Singh," another user wrote. "Love to see the representation."

"Wow wow. Singh Is King," said a user named Ashish Singh.

Sahib Singh's father Ranjeet Singh described the feedback on the Burberry campaign as "heartening".

"We are still trying to comprehend how big this has gotten!" he told Vogue magazine. "The South Asian community has pulled out all the stops to shower love on our little Singh.

The child's mother said she wished for all Sikh boys to be proud of their heritage. "Wear their patkas and paghs (turbans) with pride and confidence,” she added.