Ryanair’s tongue-in-cheek reply to passenger complaining about window seat

Ryanair trolled a passenger who complained about not getting a window seat (Image credit: Ryanair/Twitter)

Ryanair has divided the internet with its snarky response to a passenger who complained about not getting a window seat despite paying for it. Posting a photo to Twitter, @MartaVerse complained, “Seriously Ryanair, I paid for a window seat.” Their picture shows the plane’s cabin door next to what looks like the emergency exit row.

Instead of apologising for the oversight, Ryanair trolled the passenger by encircling a small porthole-style round aperture to point out that they were, in fact, seated next to something that resembled a window.

The ultra low cost carrier posted the annotated photograph without any remarks or apology, tongue firmly in cheek.

Ryanair’s cheeky response divided opinion on Twitter. While some managed to see the humour in the tweet, others slammed the airline for being rude and disrespectful.

“This is why I never use Ryanair. Their contempt for their customers (and their staff) is off the scale,” one person said. “Customer service is dead,” another remarked.

“They should have specified peephole seat,” a Twitter user wrote, while another asked: “Insulting a customer for likes, what kind of social media strategy is this?”

Some others, however, thought the airline’s response brilliant and said as much. “This sort of shady energy from corporate accounts is my favorite,” one Twitter user remarked.