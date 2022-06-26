Roe v. Wade overturning: Singers Olivia Rodrigo, Lilly Allen sing ‘F*** you’ to SC judges | Watch

US singer-songwriter Olivia Rodrigo performs on the Other Stage at the Glastonbury festival near the village of Pilton in Somerset, south-west England, on June 25.

The US Supreme court is facing a severe backlash ever since they overturned the five-decade-old rule of Roe Vs Wade, which took away the constitutional right to abortion. While international celebrities have been criticising the new decision, those in UK celebrities are using the Glastonbury Festival to raise voice against it.

After Billie Eilish and Phoebe Bridgers condemned the Roe v. Wade reversal, Young star Olivia Rodrigo also called out the Supreme Court for reversing the abortion bill which allowed states the right whether they want to allow termination of pregnancy. She was joined by surprise guest Lily Allen.

The singers who took the stage on Saturday and Rodrigo said that she's devastated and her next song "F*** You" is for the five justices of the Supreme Court who reversed the landmark ruling.

"I’m devastated and terrified. So many women and so many girls are going to die because of this,” Guardian quoted her as saying. “I wanted to dedicate this next song to the five members of the Supreme Court who have shown us that at the end of the day, they truly don’t give a shit about freedom. The song is for the justices: Samuel Alito, Clarence Thomas, Neil Gorsuch, Amy Coney Barrett, and Brett Kavanaugh. We hate you! We hate you.”

"This is actually my first Glastonbury and I'm sharing this stage with Lily, this is the biggest dream come true ever," Rodrigo told People. "But I'm also equally as heartbroken about what happened in America yesterday."

The 19-year-old joins the long list of celebrities including Michelle Obama, Priyanka Chopra, among others who have spoken up against the the US Supreme Court's decision.