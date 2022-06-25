English
    Roe v. Wade plaintiff could not have abortion due to late court ruling

    Moneycontrol News
    June 25, 2022 / 05:17 PM IST
    Norma McCorvey (L), known as "Jane Roe" in the 1973 landmark Roe vs Wade ruling that expanded abortion rights in the US.

    The deeply divisive Supreme Court ruling overturning the landmark Roe v. Wade verdict, that upheld the abortion rights of women, has triggered outrage around the world.

    The Roe v. Wade verdict had come out in 1973 on an appeal filed by a Texas waitress Norma McCorvey, who became known by her pseudonym Jane Roe.

    McCorvey wanted to terminate her pregnancy but the laws of Texas prohibited her from doing so. So she filed a suit in 1970 against Henry Wade, the district attorney of Dallas county. 

    The Supreme Court ruled in her favour but the verdict came in 1973.  By that time, she had birthed a daughter and given her up for adoption.

    Later in her life, the very woman whose case led to a landmark court order became an Evangelical Protestant and supporter of the anti-abortion movement.

    Decades later, the overturning of Roe v. Wade by a majority of conservative Supreme Court judges marks a massive step backwards with respect to the reproductive rights.

    The decision leaves states are now open to restrict or completely ban abortions. Half of them are expected to do so, putting millions of women at risk.

    The Supreme Court's action sparked outrage around the world, with leaders describing it as tragic and horrific.

    US President Joe Biden said it was a sad day for the court and the country

    "The court has done what it has never done before, expressly take away a constitutional right that is so fundamental to so many Americans," he added. "It's a realization of an extreme ideology and a tragic error by the Supreme Court in my view."

    In the wake of the Supreme Court ruling, major corporations like Amazon and Meta have promised to help employees get abortions in states that will still allow them.
