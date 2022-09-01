Rishi Sunak shares pic with parents as campaign draws to a close

Image credit: rishisunakmp/Instagram

Rishi Sunak shared a picture with his parents, Yashvir and Usha Sunak, as the campaign to elect the new British prime minister drew to a close.

On Wednesday night, as Sunak squared off against Foreign Secretary Liz Truss for the final time in front of Conservative Party members who will decide the contest, he acknowledged his parents as his inspiration.

Addressing a teeming concert venue at Wembley in London, Rishi Sunak said: “This final hustings is special for me because the two people who inspired me to enter public service are actually here tonight - my mum and dad.”

As the cameras panned to the front row where his general practitioner father Yashvir and pharmacist mother Usha were seated with his wife Akshata Murty, Sunak continued: “It was their example of service and what they did for people that inspired me to enter politics. Mum, dad thank you for always sacrificing and striving to provide a better life for your kids than you had.

This afternoon, the former finance minister of the UK said the reception he received last night was made extra special by the presence of his parents.

“Wow, I will never forget the reception I received from the members in London last night and it was so special to have my parents there too,” he wrote on Instagram.

Sunak was born in Southampton to parents of Punjabi descent. His father, Yashvir, was born in Kenya and his mother in Tanganyika. He was the first to throw his hat in the ring for the election of the next British PM after Johnson’s exit.

Liz Truss is heavily tipped to win the contest to replace outgoing Prime Minister Boris Johnson, after leading rival Rishi Sunak in polls of the Tory grassroots for much of the race. But a PTI report states that the booming welcome Sunak received last night stood starkly in contrast to the welcome accorded to his rival Truss.

Postal and online voting by the estimated 200,000 party members, which began earlier this month, closes on Friday before the winner is announced next Monday.

(With inputs from agencies)